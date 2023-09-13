Inc. 5000 Ranks Pentera a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Private Cybersecurity Company in America

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, has been named a top 10 fastest growing private cybersecurity company on the Inc. 5000 for 2023. The driving force behind Pentera's rapid growth is the growing market demand for a technology-based cybersecurity validation solution.

In the past year, Pentera has established local offices in the APAC and LATAM markets. Pentera now has offices in 17 countries, and serves more than 800 customers across 50 countries.

"Organizations face the challenge of identifying their true exposure and assessing the effectiveness of their security in the moment of truth," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Pentera's automated platform enables organizations to validate their security at a speed and scale not previously possible with manual pentesting. Our position as a top 10 security company on the Inc. 5000 list underscores the market need for automated security validation solutions and cements our place as the leading authority in cyber risk validation."

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. By emulating real-world hacker techniques, Pentera provides security teams with the tools to continuously challenge their existing cybersecurity controls and generates an actionable roadmap to reduce real security exposure. Pentera's solution is an agentless, rapidly-deployed platform that allows security teams to maintain readiness in their IT infrastructure despite an ever expanding threat landscape.

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. Pentera is backed by leading investors such as K1 Investment Management, Insight Partners, Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Evolution Equity Partners, and AWZ. For more info, visit: Pentera.io

