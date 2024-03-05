INC. BUSINESS MEDIA TO HOST FOURTH-ANNUAL INC. FOUNDERS HOUSE AT SXSW

A one-of-a-kind hub for the driven people starting, running, and growing businesses, the Inc. Founders House welcomes founders to refuel, recharge, and connect.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media will return to SXSW with its fourth annual Inc. Founders House in Austin from March 9-11, located at Foxy's Proper Pub (201 Brazos Street).

As a community-driven environment for founders by founders, this year's Inc. Founders House event will feature headliners:

Sue Bird and Jessica Robertson , Co-founders, TOGETHXR

and , Co-founders, TOGETHXR Lauryn Evarts Bosstick , Creator, The Skinny Confidential

, Creator, The Skinny Confidential Michael Bosstick , Founder and CEO, Dear Media

, Founder and CEO, Dear Media Aisha Bowe , founder & CEO of STEMBoard; founder & CEO of LINGO

, founder & CEO of STEMBoard; founder & CEO of LINGO Gabrielle Brulotte, Co-founder, Hot Take

Lisa Bubbers, Co-founder, Studs

Brittany Driscoll, Co-founder and CEO, Squeeze

Cindy Eckert, Founder, The Pink Ceiling & Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Joe Ferencz, Founder and CEO, Gamefam

Scott Ford , CEO, Zigzag

, CEO, Zigzag Joe Gebbia, Co-founder, Airbnb & Samara

Tieghan Gerard, Founder and creator, Half Baked Harvest

Sam Gutmann , Co-founder and CEO, Own Company

, Co-founder and CEO, Own Company Arlan Hamilton , founder, Backstage Capital

, founder, Backstage Capital Ann Hiatt, Founder, Hipergiant

Lisa Jauregui, Founder, BK Beauty

Shira Lazar , Founder and CEO, What's Trending

, Founder and CEO, What's Trending Blanca Lesmes, Co-founder and CEO, BB Imaging & TeleScan

Mari Llewellyn , Founder and president, Bloom Nutrition

, Founder and president, Bloom Nutrition Suneera Madhani, Co-founder, Stax

Brandon Pena, Founder and CEO, 787 Coffee

Rachel Rodgers , Founder and CEO, Hello Seven

, Founder and CEO, Hello Seven Akeem Shannon , Founder and CEO, Flipstik

, Founder and CEO, Flipstik Katie Spies , Founder and CEO, Maev

, Founder and CEO, Maev Stacy Spikes , Co-founder and CEO, MoviePass

, Co-founder and CEO, MoviePass Jacq Tatelman , Co-founder and CEO, STATE Bags

, Co-founder and CEO, STATE Bags Scot Tatelman, Co-founder, STATE Bags

Mandy Teefey, Co-founder and CEO, Wondermind

Whitney Tingle , Co-founder, Sakara Life

, Co-founder, Sakara Life Isa Watson , Founder and CEO, Squad

, Founder and CEO, Squad Jason Wersland, Founder and chief wellness officer, Therabody

Jon Youshaei, Creator and journalist, Youshaei Studios

This exclusive three-day event brings together aspiring entrepreneurs, current business owners, and those scaling their ventures. Inc. Founders House offers a place for founders to network and engage with fellow entrepreneurs in a carefully crafted, intimate environment. The event expects to host several hundred founders and entrepreneurs each of its three days.

"As the incoming editor of Inc., I'm delighted to kick off my tenure at SXSW, where every year Inc. convenes a truly amazing group of thoughtful, creative, digital-first founders," says new Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "Over the next few days, through our terrific list of speakers, interactive panels, and sponsor activations, we will learn from one another, gain key strategic insights on how to better build a company–and we'll have a great time, too."

Inc. Founders House Meetups

Inc. hosts a series of meetups, including the Female Founders Meetup, Black Founders Meetup, and AI Founders Meetup, during Inc. Founders House at SXSW to create a dynamic platform for diverse entrepreneurs to connect, share experiences, and gain insights from peers facing similar challenges and opportunities. These meetups underscore Inc.'s commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative community where founders can collaborate, inspire, and grow their businesses.

Black Founders: Saturday, March 9 , 3:00 – 3:30pm CT , Hosted by Rachel Rodgers , Founder and CEO, Hello Seven

, 3:00 – , Hosted by , Founder and CEO, Hello Seven Female Founders: Sunday, March 10 , 1:00 – 1:30pm CT , Hosted by Cate Luzio, Founder and CEO, Luminary

, 1:00 – , Hosted by Cate Luzio, Founder and CEO, Luminary AI Founders: Monday, March 11 , 12:00 – 12:30pm CT , Hosted by Shira Lazar , Founder and CEO, What's Trending

Inc. 5000 Happy Hour

Inc. 5000 honorees in town for SXSW and those based locally in Austin are invited to attend an exclusive happy hour at Inc. Founders House on Saturday, March 9, at 5:00 p.m. Presented by Capital One Business, this happy hour offers a dedicated opportunity for Inc. 5000 honorees to connect with peers, celebrate achievements, and meet new Inc. EIC Mike Hofman, highlighting the success of the country's fastest-growing companies.

Meet the Inc. Editors:

Stop by and mingle with the people who make Inc. happen! The editors will be up early to hear attendee stories and offer advice on how to get featured on Inc.com and in the magazine. Breakfast tacos will be offered while supplies last. DISCLAIMER: Attending does not guarantee editorial coverage by Inc.

Inc. Founders House Sponsors

Inc. Founders House SXSW 2024 sponsors include Capital One Business, TriNet, GS1 US and Invest Puerto Rico:

Inc. Founders House guests will be welcomed into the house with the Capital One Business Corner–a unique space with a custom event guests will be sure to line up for. Two local hand-lettering artists will take requests for personalized artwork on a travel-themed takeaway item. Additionally, attendees can choose from custom pins to accessorize their takeaway item. The excitement extends to the stage with a live founder to founder discussion of Your Next Move, produced by Inc. & Capital One Business, and a special session for Inc. 5000 honorees where you can hear from fast growth founders.

TriNet's SVP, CMO, and CCO Michael Mendenhall joins Healthee cofounder and CEO Guy Benjamin on Monday, March 11 from 1:30 – 2:00pm CT to discuss the power of automation and personalization in the HR field—and the possibilities for the future of benefits as AI innovation continues. TriNet will also host a unique event featuring coffee, espresso martinis, and oatmeal coffee stout ales where you can have a selfie printed right onto your cup.

Join GS1 US on Saturday, March 9 , 1:30 –2:00pm CT for a conversation on The Future of Retail: How Next-Gen Barcodes Are Transforming Shopping Experiences. GS1 US enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 US is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains.

Invest Puerto Rico's Brian Bourgerie , investment and entrepreneurship partner, will lead a conversation with Parallel18's executive director, Hector Jirau and 787 Coffee founder, Brandon Pena , taking a closer look at Puerto Rico's technology landscape and why it has become a haven for innovative founders and strategic investors, on Sunday, March 10 , 4:30 – 5 pm CT . Attendees are encouraged to stick around to attend the Rums of Puerto Rico -sponsored Happy Hour that will immediately follow. Founders House attendees can unwind with specialty cocktails featuring rums of Puerto Rico with their fellow attendees.

"The Inc. Founders House was born in Austin during SXSW in 2019, and it has become a vibrant and vital meeting ground across the country as both a learning lab and a peer-driven growth-focused convening of founders and entrepreneurs seeking solutions, greater understanding, deeper connections and more," says Jenn Henkus, SVP of sales, Inc. Business Media. "This year Inc. will host more than a thousand founders, countless expert voices, and world-class partners with the strategies, solutions and products that propel growth."

For More Information

ABOUT INC. BUSINESS MEDIA

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

