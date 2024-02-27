Inc. Magazine Again Names TimelyCare Among the Southwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, ranks highly on the 2024 Inc. Regionals Southwest list.

In addition to landing in the No. 31 spot overall, TimelyCare ranks No. 2 among health services companies, No. 2 in Fort Worth and No. 10 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Southwest region includes companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

TimelyCare's growth continues to be fueled by an unparalleled suite of innovative wellness resources backed by a proprietary provider network that delivers exceptional care quality. Students, faculty and staff had more than a million sessions with TimelyCare in 2023, and increased demand for self-guided support drove hundreds of thousands of users to its peer community and self-care resources. With more than 130 additional campus partners last year alone, one in every 10 U.S. college students now has access to TimelyCare for 24/7 support.

Given that K-12 workers have the highest burnout rate of any industry in the United States, TimelyCare recently announced it is expanding critically needed access to virtual care resources to improve the health and well-being of K-12 teachers, administrators and support staff.

"Recognition by Inc. Magazine is a testament to the incredible dedication and innovative spirit of the entire TimelyCare team to ensure student success by nurturing the physical and mental well-being of the entire campus community," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "Earning a place on the regional Southwest list is more than just an acknowledgment; it symbolizes our steadfast dedication to championing the well-being of students, faculty, and staff along their individual journeys to wellness."

The Inc. Regionals Southwest list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The 162 private companies that make up the Southwest list added a combined 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy between 2020 and 2022.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals list can be found at inc.com/regionals/southwest .

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries," said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media. "Learn who they are and what they do – they'll be impacting things for a while."

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving 2.3+ million students at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

