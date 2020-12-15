Inc. Magazine Recognizes OneCause with Gold Best in Business Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list with the Gold Award in the Business Services category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor privately held American businesses that demonstrated superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society.

"We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to make a positive difference in the world," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "As with many industries, 2020 will be marked as the beginning of a massive change in the way nonprofits use technology to connect with donors and raise money for their missions. The nonprofit community has been resilient, leaping into new digital experiences as they faced unprecedented challenges this year. We're proud to have played a part in the innovation and advancements that led the global virtual fundraising pivot."

When social distancing orders came at the height of the fundraising season, OneCause accelerated product innovation and operationalized new virtual fundraising services to help nonprofits continue funding their critical missions. In September, OneCause launched the Virtual Event Center creating a multimedia giving experience with live streamed and prerecorded content, combined with online fundraising functionality, to enable nonprofits to engage and inspire donors in a virtual world. Since March 13, OneCause has helped nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada go digital with its online, peer-to-peer, and event fundraising solutions, raising $355 million for their causes.

"It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Honorees were selected among a competitive pool of 2,700 entries. Inc. editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world.

The Best in Business list can be found in the Winter issue of Inc., with the full list of honorees featured online at: inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About OneCause

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2.7 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

