OneCause Honored with Two Silver Stevie® Awards for Exceptional Customer Service

Seventh Consecutive Year Fundraising Software Company Receives Recognition

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, has been named an honoree in two categories of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service:

Silver Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software: 100 or More Employees

– Computer Software: 100 or More Employees Silver Stevie for Contact Center of the Year: Up to 100 Seats – Technology Industries

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are recognized as the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

"We're honored to once again receive recognition for our exemplary customer service," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "While we take pride in offering innovative fundraising software, one of our true differentiators is in our people. Their dedication, expertise, and willingness to go above and beyond are why our nonprofit customers trust us to help them advance their missions and create a better future."

The highly engaged analysts on the OneCause customer support team employ a multi-channel approach and have provided support to over 11,000 nonprofit organizations via phone, email, SMS, live chat, and a dynamic help center. The team achieved a 97.3% customer satisfaction score last year and helped drive customer success through nearly 15,000 fundraising events and campaigns held by nonprofits ranging from multi-national organizations to small grassroots operations.

To ensure continuous improvement to better serve nonprofit customers, the OneCause support team engages in ongoing education opportunities through hands-on product workshops, company meetings, weekly coaching sessions, online training, and mentoring programs. The team also provides learning opportunities for OneCause staff and customers through live product workshops, on-demand courses, and written and video content designed to highlight best practices that increase return on investment.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners, which included well-known names such as IBM and Southwest Airlines, were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries each year from organizations in over 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

