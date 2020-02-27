Inc. Magazine Unveils Its First-Ever List of D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--The Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that New Energy Equity is No. 35 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. Metro economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"New Energy Equity was founded on the sole purpose of driving forward the evolution of clean energy through developing and financing economically feasible renewable energy projects. The success that our team has realized is a true testament to our incredible employees and partners throughout the country," said Matt Hankey, President and CEO of New Energy Equity.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 196 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area's economy. Companies based in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020 starting February 26, 2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware" says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

The Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20010).

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, NEE develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers under long-term contracts. NEE successfully installed 60 MW of new solar capacity in 2018, part of an overall development portfolio of over 200MW since 2013. The company was voted as the 13th fastest growing energy company in the United States by Inc. Magazine in 2019.

For more information please visit New Energy Equity's website at www.newenergyequity.com to stay up-to-date on current news, follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Media inquiries:

Patrice Nickols, New Energy Equity

T: (443) 972-5451 Ext. 1028

E: pnickols@newenergyequity.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE New Energy Equity

Related Links

http://www.newenergyequity.com

