Inc. Names Acclinate Co-Founder Tiffany Whitlow to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs. Tiffany Whitlow is one of just two women in Alabama selected for the 2026 list, whose honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in revenue in 2025.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate is proud to announce that Tiffany Whitlow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The recognition highlights founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in revenue in 2025 and have raised more than $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applicants through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees include game-changing leaders such as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede, all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to the fact that health equity isn't just a social imperative…it's a business one," said Tiffany Whitlow. "At Acclinate, we believe clinical research only moves forward when it includes everyone. This honor belongs to our entire team and the communities we partner with every day to build a more inclusive future for medicine."

Honoree selection is also informed by the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, President of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, Co-Founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and Founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, Co-Founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Under Whitlow's leadership, Acclinate has advanced how pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations engage with underrepresented populations. Through the NOWINCLUDED community platform, which has grown to more than 200,000 members, Acclinate helps bridge the gap between health organizations and communities historically excluded from clinical research, ensuring broader awareness of and access to opportunities to participate in medical innovation.

Acclinate has experienced significant growth and market validation. The company secured strategic investments from industry leaders Labcorp and Cencora, underscoring growing demand for more inclusive clinical research solutions. True to its founding vision of meeting people where they are, Acclinate has expanded its community footprint through the launch of the NOWINCLUDED mobile app and the NOWINCLUDED Unfiltered podcast, creating additional entry points for trusted health conversations and clinical trial awareness.

Beyond her work at Acclinate, Whitlow is a dedicated leader within the Huntsville community. She serves on the Board of Directors for United Way of Madison County and is a member of the Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC), where she supports initiatives that expand economic opportunity and support for women in the region.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters building devoted audiences, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, available on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit:

https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Acclinate

Acclinate is a digital health company based in Birmingham, Alabama, dedicated to advancing health equity by diversifying clinical research. Through its NOWINCLUDED ecosystem, which includes a community of more than 200,000 members, a mobile app, in-person engagements, and the Unfiltered podcast, Acclinate builds trust within underrepresented communities to

ensure they are informed about and included in medical advancements. Backed by investors such as Labcorp and Cencora, Acclinate combines cultural competency with advanced data analytics to help the pharmaceutical industry make clinical trials more representative and medicine more equitable for all.

Lauren Clements

Head of Marketing

Acclinate

[email protected]

256-435-2800

SOURCE Acclinate