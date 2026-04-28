NOWINCLUDED and Black Baseball Media Partner to Award Scholarships at Historic Wrigley Field Game

Collaboration aims to empower 1 million people for better health and support the next generation of athletes on and off the field.

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED community and Black Baseball Media are proud to announce a strategic partnership dedicated to the health, education, and empowerment of student-athletes. This collaboration will culminate in a historic moment at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 2nd, where two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to standout players.

The partnership centers on a shared mission: empowering 1 million people to take proactive steps toward better health. By integrating health education with athletic development, NOWINCLUDED and Black Baseball Media are ensuring that young athletes are prepared for success not just on the diamond, but in all facets of life.

"We believe that representation in health and sports is vital," said Coach E, Founder of Black Baseball Media. "Partnering with NOWINCLUDED allows us to provide our players with resources that extend far beyond baseball. Awarding these scholarships at a venue as iconic as Wrigley Field underscores our commitment to their future."

Eligible student-athletes within the Black Baseball Media network are encouraged to apply for the scholarships by the deadline of Saturday, April 25th. The application focuses on community engagement and a commitment to personal health advocacy. Interested players can apply at nowincluded.com/HBCU-scholarship.

The scholarship recipients will be honored during a special pre-game ceremony on May 2nd at Wrigley Field. The check presentation will take place right before the start of the game, celebrating the hard work and dedication of these young leaders in front of their peers, families, and fans.

ABOUT NOWINCLUDED

NOWINCLUDED, powered by Acclinate, is a community-driven platform dedicated to improving health equity by empowering individuals to take charge of their health journey. Through education, resources, and community engagement, NOWINCLUDED works to ensure that everyone, especially those in underrepresented communities, has the information they need to live healthier lives.

ABOUT BLACK BASEBALL MEDIA

Black Baseball Media is a premier organization focused on highlighting, developing, and creating opportunities for Black athletes in the sport of baseball. Founded by Coach E, the organization strives to preserve the history of the game while building a sustainable pipeline for the next generation of players and leaders.

Media Contact

Lauren Clements

Head of Marketing, Acclinate

[email protected]

256-435-2800

SOURCE Acclinate