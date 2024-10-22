Inc. Names Appfire a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

SaaS company earns recognition for its leadership as a B2B partner for third consecutive year

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s third annual Power Partner Awards . The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Appfire is recognized in the Productivity category, which consists of companies that provide services, software, or apps to optimize efficiency in the workplace.

Today's workforces are pushing to maintain or exceed productivity goals with fewer resources. Appfire's portfolio of over 100 apps helps organizations confront these challenges by breaking down silos, boosting productivity, modernizing tech stacks, and adding value to platforms they already have, such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce.

By prioritizing relationships through its Channel team, Appfire's Partner Program supports more than 700 partners worldwide with resources and tailored solutions that fit how partners sell and what customers need. Appfire further supports partners through access to the Appfire Partner Portal , which offers comprehensive growth programs, performance data, sales enablement materials, learning management system-integrated training, certification programs, and demos that partners can easily access any time to help support their customer engagements. This demonstrates Appfire's commitment to collaboration, collective innovation, and delivering adaptable solutions that empower partners and the customers they serve to do their best work together.

"The most impactful partnerships grow from nurturing relationships and extending support and resources to address challenges head on, together," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Building trusting relationships is at the core of what we do, and we couldn't be successful without our incredible partners, customers and team. It's an honor to be recognized once again as an Inc. Power Partner."

The Inc. Power Partner list recognizes 359 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business. And, those named to the list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

