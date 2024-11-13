Inc. Names Arbor Scientia Group as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

Award won after analysis of pharmaceutical clients' feedback received by Inc. regarding Arbor Scientia Group's valuable strategic partnerships and tactical support

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Scientia Group has been named one of Inc.'s 2024 Power Partner Award winners after careful consideration of the services they provide, recent impactful success stories in the industry and the feedback received by Inc. from their customers.

Arbor Scientia Group has been an established force in the medical education and communications industry since 2005 and has remained a small company dedicated to delivering quality medical education to support their pharmaceutical clients with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives.

Founded by internationally renowned psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry Stephen M. Stahl, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. (Hon.), D.Med.Sci. (Hon., Cambridge), and current CEO Richard Davis, an adult learning and communications expert, Arbor Scientia Group sets themselves apart in the agency landscape by not only executing tactics but also acting as a partner to their clients through collaborating on strategic insights pre-product launch and tailoring high-quality content to support product launches. Davis shares, "It is exciting and inspiring for our efforts to be recognized by an organization the caliber of Inc. Thank you, Inc., for naming us to the Power Partner list for 2024."

Active in more than 70 countries and able to carry out projects in accordance with GDPR regulations, Arbor Scientia Group proudly supports medical content and strategy, meetings and events, training and creative and digital teams across companies active in neurology, psychiatry, hematology, oncology, rare diseases, immunology, virology, cardiovascular, women's health, urology, diabetes and gastroenterology disease states. Leveraging a vast network of key opinion leaders in the industry and an in-house staff of Ph.D. medical writers, project management professionals, creative designers, editors and programmers, Arbor Scientia Group demonstrates measurable effectiveness in supporting their clients' milestones and goals with every strategy-supporting tactic created and event facilitated.

Arbor Scientia Group can be reached for inquiries at [email protected].

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognized Arbor Scientia Group among companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

