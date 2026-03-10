Inc. Names Carolyn Aronson to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who

collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson , Founder and CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises, is honored to be named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"Being named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the passion and dedication of our entire It's a 10 family," said Carolyn Aronson , Founder and CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises. "When I started the company two decades ago, my goal was simple: to create high-performance products that made women feel confident and empowered. Today, seeing our brand reach new audiences around the world while continuing to champion inclusivity and entrepreneurship makes this recognition especially meaningful. I'm proud to stand alongside so many inspiring women who are redefining what leadership looks like."

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Under Aronson's leadership, It's a 10 Haircare continues to shape the beauty industry through innovation, global growth, and purpose-driven initiatives. This past year, the brand significantly expanded its international footprint, entering 19 new countries and bringing the company's presence to 136 markets worldwide. This milestone underscores the continued global demand for the brand's award-winning, salon-quality products and its commitment to making professional haircare accessible to consumers everywhere.

Aronson also launched one of the largest college beauty activations in the United States—the It's a 10 Zone College Tour—which reached more than 500,000 students across 10 campuses through immersive brand experiences and educational programming. Designed to introduce a new generation to professional haircare, the tour created opportunities for conversations around confidence, identity, and self-expression while connecting students with the brand in an authentic way.

As one of the only Latina founders in the professional haircare space, Aronson continues to lead with inclusivity, accessibility, and representation at the forefront. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, It's a 10 has grown from a single hero product into a globally recognized beauty brand — demonstrating how visionary leadership and a clear mission can build lasting impact across the industry.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare , Be a 10 Cosmetics , EX10SIONS , F.A.S.T. Haircare , CLOUD Haircare , and Rewind It 10 , uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

MEDIA CONTACT

5WPR

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare