It's a 10® Haircare Turns a Game-Day Score Into a National Giveaway

If both teams' scores add up to 10 at the end of a quarter, the brand will give away up to one million free haircare products to U.S. subscribers

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10® Haircare , the award-winning, independent professional haircare brand beloved worldwide, is turning a single game-day score into a real-time, nationwide giveaway.

During the Big Game, if the combined scores of both teams equal 10 at the end of any quarter, It's a 10® Haircare will give away up to one million free haircare essentials to eligible subscribers across the United States.

Designed as a digital-first, real-time activation, the campaign blends game-day anticipation with beauty culture — transforming a fleeting score moment into a nationwide beauty giveaway. The approach reflects a growing shift in brand marketing, where engagement and immediacy are replacing traditional sponsorships to connect with consumers in more memorable ways.

"Watch the score. We'll handle the rest," said Carolyn Aronson , Founder and CEO of It's a 10® Haircare . "We're turning a fun, unexpected game moment into a way to give back to our fans and celebrate our iconic association with the number 10. We don't care who wins. We care if it hits 10!"

To participate, fans must sign up on It's a 10's Big Game landing page before kickoff, submitting their name, email address, phone number, and U.S. shipping address. At the end of each quarter, if the score condition is met, eligible subscribers will automatically receive a free It's a 10® product. Limit one gift per person or household. Products are selected at random and available while supplies last. No purchase necessary.

The It's a 10® Big Game Giveaway closes at the official kickoff of the Big Game on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET. Participants must be legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, and shipping is limited to addresses within the United States. Full terms, conditions, and eligibility details are available on the brand's website.

It's a 10® Haircare products are available on itsa10haircare.com . Follow @itsa10haircare on social media and the hashtag #SeeA10GetA10 for real-time updates throughout the game.

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare , Be a 10 Cosmetics , EX10SIONS , F.A.S.T. Haircare , CLOUD Haircare , and Rewind It 10 , uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

