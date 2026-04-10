Khloé Kardashian Joins It's a 10® Haircare as Global Brand Ambassador in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

As the face of the brand's 20th anniversary and new era, Khloé Kardashian brings global visibility, cultural influence, and an authentic connection to haircare. Known for her own personal rebrand, she is a testament to the power of consistency and evolution over time, embodying the brand's belief that confidence is built through results, not trends.

"It's amazing to join the brand as it celebrates 20 years and prepares to step into a new era," said Khloé Kardashian, It's a 10® Global Brand Ambassador. "This is a brand that has built real credibility and trust over time. What makes this partnership especially exciting is that it's evolving visually with a fresh new look, while keeping the formulas people love exactly the same. That kind of reinvention—without losing what made the brand great in the first place—is really powerful."

Kardashian will make a series of public appearances this year, introducing the brand's new era to industry leaders, creators, and consumers. As Global Brand Ambassador, her role extends beyond events through a multi-channel campaign designed to amplify the brand at scale. The campaign will span digital and brand social platforms, as well as dedicated content across Khloé's own channels—including still imagery and short-form video. It will also feature campaign visuals at retail and integrated storytelling that brings the brand's core promise of visible results to life.

"Appointing Khloé Kardashian as our Global Brand Ambassador and first-ever celebrity partner felt like a natural fit," said Carolyn Aronson, stylist, Founder, CEO, and sole owner of It's a 10® Enterprises. "She represents confidence, authenticity, and had already fallen in love with the brand through her professional stylists. She embodies the idea of evolving while staying true to who you are, which is exactly what this moment represents for us. After 20 years of proven results, 2026 feels like the right moment to elevate how the brand shows up in the world visually while celebrating the products that made us iconic. The formulas have always been a 10/10 and that's never going to change. This rebrand is about modernizing our visual identity, expanding into a broader portfolio with new innovation, and meeting a new generation where they are without compromising what already works."

The campaign will roll out across paid and organic social, influencer partnerships, and key retail moments, including exclusive early visibility of the rebrand. Khloé will serve as the face of this new chapter, anchoring the brand's presence across consumer touchpoints and driving cultural relevance through her connection with a global audience.

The milestone year will continue into the fall with a 20th anniversary celebration on October 10 for the brand's owned "10/10" holiday, National Love Your Hair Day, further building momentum around the brand's legacy and future.

Launching as an Ulta Beauty exclusive in Summer 2026, the rebrand marks a strategic evolution for the heritage brand, aligning its visual identity with today's beauty landscape while preserving the professional-grade formulas that built its reputation. For two decades, It's a 10® has been trusted for results, a foundation that remains unchanged as the brand prepares to evolve its cultural presence.

The refreshed identity will reinforce the brand's core promise: stylist-founded expertise, multi-benefit formulas, and salon-quality performance made simple and accessible for everyday use. Under the campaign "Salon-Level Reinvention, At Home," the brand will roll out its full collection in updated, modern packaging alongside refreshed visuals, signaling a new era while maintaining the formulas consumers trust. Inspired by Khloé Kardashian's campaign, the brand empowers consumers to achieve expert-level results with professional-grade products designed for real life.

Founded by a stylist behind the chair, It's a 10® has always approached product development differently. Carolyn Aronson remains the product visionary behind every formula within the portfolio, working directly with chemists, testing performance under real salon conditions, and ensuring each product delivers visible results before it reaches consumers. This hands-on approach has defined the brand's credibility and continues to set it apart in a crowded market.

The upcoming rebrand positions It's a 10® to connect with a new generation of consumers discovering the brand for the first time while maintaining deep loyalty amongst its longstanding customer base. As discovery increasingly shifts to digital and social platforms, the updated identity and expanded collections enhance visibility, cultural relevance, and emotional resonance without altering the formulas consumers trust. At the center of the brand will remain the iconic Miracle Leave-In, a category-defining product with over 11 million bottles sold annually in the U.S., approximately one every three seconds. Known for delivering multiple benefits in a single step, it continues to set the standard across all hair types and textures.

The rebranded It's a 10® Haircare collection will be available on itsa10haircare.com and will begin rolling out exclusively at Ulta Beauty locations and on ulta.com in Summer 2026. Follow @itsa10haircare on social media for real-time updates.

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10® Enterprises

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only Latina female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In— designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle. Building on this success, It's a 10® Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare, It's a 10® Haircare Tools, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, F.A.S.T. Haircare, CLOUD Haircare, Rewind It 10, and upcoming launch, ARISE Haircare uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

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SOURCE It's a 10 Haircare