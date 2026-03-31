Inc. Names GLOBO Language Solutions to 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list had a median growth rate of 73 percent.

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced today that GLOBO Language Solutions ranked No. 34 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. Covering Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey, the list recognized GLOBO in the Healthcare & Medical industry category for its 147% two-year growth.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation amid a challenging economic period.

"We're proud to be included in the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, which reflects over a decade of staying intensely focused on what matters most to our customers: quality, cultural responsiveness, and innovation," said Dipak Patel, GLOBO's CEO. "This recognition validates the incredible work of our employees and nationwide network of qualified interpreters, as well as the strength of healthcare customer partnerships, all of whom share our commitment to creating better, more human-centered care experiences."

Between 2022 and 2024, 151 private company honorees from the Northeast region posted a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they had collectively added 6,779 jobs and contributed $2.3 billion to the regional economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

GLOBO Language Solutions is a leading healthcare language access company that helps healthcare providers communicate more effectively and equitably with patients who prefer to speak a language other than English. Through its technology-enabled platform, GLOBO delivers on-demand video and audio interpreting, translation services, and AI-powered healthcare interpreter and quality monitoring tools designed to improve access, efficiency, and the patient experience throughout the healthcare journey.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

GLOBO Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC