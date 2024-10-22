Integrity is again recognized for impressive year-over-year growth achieved by its partner network through utilization of proprietary technology and best-in-class resources

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, has been recognized by Inc. as one of the leading "Power Partners" in 2024. This annual Power Partners list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies who are devoted to supporting their business partners with the most effective technology and resources they need to grow their companies. Integrity is featured alongside other highly acclaimed business leaders, including past award winners Visa, UPS, Zoom, Capital One Business, Slack and Expedia Group, among others.

Inc. Names Integrity as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner for Exceptional Support of Platform Partners for Second Consecutive Year

"Integrity was built to support our partners with the infrastructure, resources and technology they need to serve clients at the highest levels," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's proprietary technology solutions like MedicareCENTER and our AI-powered, voice-activated Ask Integrity™ digital assistant are revolutionizing how our partners prioritize and support their stakeholders, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining a personal touch. We are humbled and honored that Inc. has recognized our deep commitment to partnership — and we look forward to continuing to help our partners and the agents, advisors and consumers they serve to plan for the good days ahead with the industry's most holistic life, health and wealth offerings!"

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list was recognized for being instrumental in helping their partners navigate the dynamic world of business. In addition to anonymous client surveys and feedback, Inc.'s rigorous methodology included online sentiment analysis from Inc.'s data partner, Meltwater, and research and analysis of data by Inc. reporters. For Integrity, this recognition comes in response to the exemplary support it has provided its nationwide partner network, which continues to achieve impressive year-over-year growth, as well as the innovative expansion of its proprietary technology platforms designed to support these partners.

"Power Partners is our definitive listing of companies who have demonstrated excellence in serving customers," said Inc. Editor in Chief, Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on businesses' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a corporation's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership."

Integrity has made significant contributions to the support of its partner network, evidenced by its investment in industry-leading technology, such as LeadCENTER and MarketingCENTER — all designed to streamline processes in compliant and more efficient ways. Agent focused solutions like MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER have made impressive improvements in productivity by providing agents with a holistic platform designed to help them identify the right plans for their clients using the intuitive power of Ask Integrity™, an AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that has enhanced agent response efficiency and boosted client retention. These innovative offerings have consistently shown substantial impact on the success and growth of partners.

"The Integrity technology platform provides our partners with cutting-edge technology and world-class resources, so they can better meet the life, health and wealth protection needs of American families," said Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "Integrity's people-centered approach integrates advanced technology with personal service. Being named to Inc.'s 2024 Power Partners list places Integrity alongside some of the most acclaimed companies that are equally committed to innovation that sparks growth and positive change."

"Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner further solidifies our leadership as an innovator of insurance and financial services," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board at Integrity. "We are creating holistic solutions that transform the marketplace and catalyze incredible growth and efficiency. More importantly, by providing technology and resources that empower our partners to do more, we're making the process of securing life, health and wealth protection simpler, more beneficial and more human for the millions of Americans we serve."

To learn more about Integrity's innovative partnerships, visit www.integrity.com/news.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

