Integrity's deep commitment to culture and employee wellbeing is again recognized by Inc. following a comprehensive benefits audit, employee survey and in-depth review

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has received a Best Workplaces Award from Inc. for the second year. Considered one of the most respected standards of corporate culture performance, this award is given to companies that demonstrate care and consistency in building workplace excellence.

Inc. Names Integrity as One of America’s Best Workplaces for the Second Year in a Row

"Part of fulfilling our mission of industry transformation is building a workplace and culture where all are engaged and appreciated," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By actively striving to combine the innovation, agility and diversity of our workforce with the core values we believe in, we're able to listen, celebrate, share and prosper together. The result of our efforts has been an outpouring of innovative thinking from our team, who has created platforms and solutions that have revolutionized insurance and financial services processes for all our stakeholders. We recognize and honor the correlation between an inclusive workplace culture and higher levels of employee engagement — there's no doubt that our business success has been driven by our exceptional team. I'm grateful for the opportunity to innovate with them and look forward to meeting many more milestones together."

The winners of this year's Best Workplaces Awards underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included a comprehensive benefits audit and an in-depth review by Inc.'s research team. In addition, Inc. partner Quantum Workplace conducted a detailed employee survey covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development and overall company culture. Integrity was selected from thousands of applicants, earning recognition among other standout companies.

Inc.'s recognition spotlights Integrity's highly valued employee offerings, such as a best-in-class benefits package, an exemplary leadership training program and unique perks such as paid time off for community service and birthday celebrations. It also recognizes Integrity's commitment to cultivating a highly skilled and adaptable workforce, citing a strategic collaboration with Microsoft that integrates AI capabilities across core business operations. In addition, Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan continues to earn acclaim from employees by offering meaningful company ownership from day of hire. Since its inception in 2019, the program has paid out more than $175 million in distributions.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

"Building an exceptional workplace can only happen through thoughtful planning and execution, transparent leadership and a deep curiosity and focus on understanding what your employees need to thrive," explained Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer at Integrity. "Repeatedly earning this award highlights the forward-thinking mindset of our company's workforce. We've built a team of incredibly dedicated individuals who maintain a strong connection to our core values — and we honor their commitment by fostering an environment of continuous improvement and support."

Integrity employees uphold a high standard of innovation that positively impacts the productivity and growth of the agents and advisors they serve. Integrity's technology creates streamlined pathways for agents, advisors and agencies, helping them more efficiently meet the holistic life, health and wealth needs of American families. Cutting-edge technology, advanced data and analytics, and world-class marketing resources are part of the full-stack Integrity platform, which gives agents and advisors a comprehensive overview of their business and clients. Integrity also supports their growth by continually investing in AI-driven solutions that deepen client relationships and enhance operational efficiencies. This includes Ask Integrity® — the industry's first AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that offers timely coverage recommendations and in-the-moment prompts.

"Even as our technology disrupts legacy models, the core values that anchor our company remain constant," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity. "At Integrity, team members are empowered to use their unique strengths and talents to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. We support their innovation by prioritizing employee wellbeing and inclusive business practices. Our dynamic and vibrant culture has always been a key differentiator we're proud of — and Inc.'s research-backed approach provides independent proof that our employee experience is of the highest caliber."

Integrity's workplace culture has garnered significant recognition for multiple years, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community, and recognition for Best Perks & Benefits, Best Company Leadership, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Career Growth, while also being named to Inc.'s list of Power Partners.

For more information about Integrity's award-winning culture, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity