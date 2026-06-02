Integrity partners and employees come together for a Build Day to transform 40-year-old park with accessible, imaginative and immersive playspaces designed to support families for generations to come

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced that the Integrity Foundation has completed its fourth annual community legacy and support initiative — a rebuild of a 40-year-old playground located in West Valley City, Utah. Completed in a single Build Day, the effort brought together hundreds of volunteers to revitalize and update the park, creating a safe, modern and accessible gathering space for children and families to play and connect.

Integrity Foundation Unites Community, Partners and Employees to Reimagine and Revitalize Utah Playground Speed Speed

"At Integrity, we're in the people business. We strive to live our core values in every way — especially Service and Partnership," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Although Integrity is a national company with a rapidly expanding footprint, our most meaningful work is done at the local level when we serve together as a team. Each year, we give every employee two days off to serve in their local community and we're so grateful to the local Integrity partners and employees who joined us for this endeavor. It was an honor to partner with Mayor Karen Lang and West Valley City to make the playground a treasure in the community for decades to come. This park will create stronger connections and improve quality of life, so people of all ages can better enjoy the good days ahead. As we approach service from an abundance mindset, we'll continue to experience the impact the Integrity Foundation can have on communities nationwide."

The Integrity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, activates Integrity's five core values — Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership — into initiatives that give back to the communities where its partners and employees live, work and serve. Through the collective power of Integrity's growing network of partners, agents, employees, clients and carriers, the Integrity Foundation connects people and resources to service opportunities with a lasting, positive impact.

Wednesday, May 13th, marked the project's official Build Day, bringing together hundreds of Integrity volunteers to transform the park in a single volunteer day. Their efforts included replacing a 40-year-old playground with a state-of-the-art play structure accessible for various ability levels; repainting a pump track, fences and basketball courts; and adding immersive new elements such as a little community library and zipline. In addition, the seven-acre regional park received a refresh with 20,000 square feet of murals designed and painted by local community artists.

"The Integrity Foundation is proud to invest in accessible spaces that bring people together," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. "Alongside our partners and volunteers, we were able to transform this area in ways that encourage active lifestyles and enhance wellbeing. Each year, Integrity employees receive the unique benefit of two paid days off to volunteer for a cause of their choice, putting our core value of Service into action. We are grateful for the contributions of our incredible Integrity partners across the Salt Lake City Valley, including ThomasARTS, Kellogg Insurance Marketing, Legacy Insurance and Financial Services, Connexion Point and Unified Health. We also deeply appreciate the encouragement and support of West Valley City officials. Working together we were able to create a vibrant community space where families can grow and thrive — we look forward to continuing our community support through the Integrity Foundation."

"This memorable and labor-intensive event shows that when businesses, volunteers and government come together in purpose, the positive impact extends to everyone," said Mayor Karen Lang of West Valley City. "Integrity has been a fantastic partner to West Valley City throughout this entire process — they truly are committed to living out their core values by seeing and meeting needs in the community. The Parkway Park playground has been open for 40 years — it has served our families well, but was in need of revitalization. West Valley City is home to many young families who value spending time together and I'm thrilled for the countless children in our community who will benefit from this beautiful space."

"I grew up in this neighborhood and spent time playing in this park as a kid. It's so meaningful to come back and help rebuild the space for the next generation — it's incredible to be able to say I helped build this," said Ben Ayer, Integrity employee and West Valley City resident. "It has been amazing to see the company I work for step up to make a real difference where I live and where I bring my kids to play. A lot of companies talk about their values, but today, Integrity really showed up and put them into action with a lot of hard work. I'm excited to bring my family to play and build new memories together."

For more information about the Integrity Foundation, visit www.IntegrityGivesBack.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity