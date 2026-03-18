Inc. Names Re:Cognition Health Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Emer MacSweeney to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:Cognition Health is proud to announce that Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Emer MacSweeney has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

"Being named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500 list is an incredible honor, and I am humbled to be featured alongside all of the inspiring honorees," said Dr. MacSweeney. "Re:Cognition Health is dedicated to helping build a world where Alzheimer's has evolved from a disease diagnosed after decline to one that could potentially be identified and treated before symptoms become severe or maybe even begin, and this recognition will help shine a spotlight on our mission."

Re:Cognition Health is a global leader in new treatments for Alzheimer's Disease. Its expert clinicians use cutting-edge technology, clinical trials, and personalized care plans to deliver early, accurate diagnoses and effective interventions. With a focus on improving quality of life, the company offers multidisciplinary support for patients and families, helping people understand symptoms, access the latest treatments, and manage long-term brain health with confidence.

Under Dr. MacSweeney's leadership, Re:Cognition Health has excelled in translating years of pioneering clinical trial work into real-world impact. The standout achievement has been bringing full circle the development of new amyloid-targeting therapies (ATT), including Lilly's Kinsula and Eisai's Leqembi. These are treatments that they helped trial that are now accessible options for patients. This progression, from research to clinical availability, demonstrates the company's leadership in innovation, evidence-based care, and commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions.

Dr. MacSweeney is a world-renowned expert on treatments for Alzheimer's and has been involved in clinical trials from the early days in both the UK and the US. She was the first clinician in Europe to administer Kinsula to patients outside of a clinical trial, and Re:Cognition Health is one of, if not the, biggest providers of ATT medications in Europe. In addition, Dr. MacSweeney recently traveled to Bahrain to oversee the administration of the country's first-ever dose of Kinsula.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Media contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

Co-Communications

[email protected]

(914) 666-0066 x111

SOURCE Re:Cognition Health