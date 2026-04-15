Re:Cognition Health Delivers Landmark International Clinical Trial to Explore Whether a Simple Finger-prick Blood-based Biomarker Test Can Provide Earlier Alzheimer's Diagnosis

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:Cognition Health, a global leader in new treatments for Alzheimer's Disease, is delivering an international clinical trial to evaluate whether a simple finger-prick blood test can revolutionize how Alzheimer's disease is diagnosed. Compared with the current invasive and expensive diagnostic methods, this approach could provide a scalable solution for an earlier, easier, more accurate, affordable, and accessible diagnostic method. Re:Cognition Health will help enroll approximately 1,000 participants across the United Kingdom, the United States (Houston, TX), and Canada in the clinical trial.

Early diagnosis remains one of the greatest challenges in Alzheimer's care. Historically, clinicians have relied on costly brain imaging, invasive lumbar punctures, or the emergence of clinical symptoms, often after the disease has significantly progressed. This study represents a potential critical turning point, with implications for patients, families, and clinicians worldwide.

"Delivering this study underscores our commitment to advancing earlier and more precise diagnosis," said Dr. Emer MacSweeney, Consultant Neuroradiologist and CEO of Re:Cognition Health, whose team has more than 12-years of experience delivering biomarker-led clinical trials. "Biomarkers are transforming how we identify and treat Alzheimer's disease, and this research moves us closer to a future where early intervention is the normal practice, and not the exception."

Participants in the trial will include cognitively normal individuals, those with mild cognitive impairment, and those with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The trial also prioritizes inclusivity, with at least 25 percent of participants recruited from underrepresented communities, helping address longstanding gaps in Alzheimer's research.

Researchers will analyze the blood samples for three key proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease. Results will be compared against traditional diagnostic methods, including amyloid PET scans, MRI imaging, and traditional speech and cognitive assessments.

"Biomarkers allow clinicians to identify the biological processes of Alzheimer's disease well before symptoms become disabling," Dr. MacSweeney added. "This is critical, as amyloid-targeting therapies such as Kisunla™ and Leqembi® are most effective—and currently only available—when cognitive symptoms are still mild."

Looking ahead, blood-based biomarker testing could be used before symptoms arise to identify individuals at risk, enabling preventive strategies and earlier intervention in both primary and secondary care settings worldwide.

Re:Cognition Health has been at the forefront of advancing treatments to slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease, from the early stages of clinical trials through FDA approvals and now treatment administration. Its clinical team is extremely experienced in these treatments, having administered more than 12,500 doses of amyloid-targeting therapies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The study is led by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP), with funding from LifeArc and support from the UK Dementia Research Institute.

For more information, visit www.recognitionhealthusa.com or call 1-888-437-0813.

Media contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

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SOURCE Re:Cognition Health