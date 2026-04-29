Re:Cognition Health Achieves Global Clinical Site Assessment Recertification at its U.S. Clinics

FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:Cognition Health, a global leader in new treatments for Alzheimer's Disease, is pleased to announce that it has successfully renewed its Global Clinical Site Assessment (GCSA) Site Certification, awarded by the International Accrediting Organization for Clinical Research (IAOCR) at its four U.S. clinics in Fairfax, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas, and Fort Worth, Texas.

GCSA is the Global Quality Standard for Clinical Research Sites, the only internationally recognized certification standard that has been developed for trial sites. When Re:Cognition Health initially received GCSA certification in 2024, it became the first organization to reach this achievement in both the U.S. and Europe. There are currently 60 clinical trials taking place across its U.S. clinics related to Alzheimer's Disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment, Bipolar Disorder, Opioid Use Disorder, and more.

"Our team has worked diligently to create a culture of professionalism and collaboration, and we are honored for it to be acknowledged at the highest level. We are especially proud that the IAOCR assessors recognized our strong team spirit, transparency, leadership accessibility, and high engagement," said Dr. Emer MacSweeney, CEO and Co-Founder of Re:Cognition Health. "Earlier detection, innovative treatments, and preventative strategies can help protect memory, cognition, and quality of life. With every study conducted, we understand more about specific diseases and conditions and get closer to finding new treatments. We are grateful to our patients and their families for being a part of this important work."

The GCSA Standard was co-developed with a Global Advisory Board made up of senior representatives from global sponsors, CROs, commercial and public health sites, and government organizations, in response to industry demand for a global standard that looked at sites from a business and partner perspective. The collaborative and supportive GCSA certification process involves a rigorous assessment and gap analysis across seven critical business operational areas that underpin the consistent delivery of high-quality clinical trials.

Mostafa Hassan, MBBCH, Director of Clinical Trials, USA at Re: Cognition Health, said, "We remain mindful that our participants are contributing greatly to trials that could potentially impact the lives of millions of people, and we are committed to providing our participants and their families with world-class care. This certification represents far more than documentation; it reflects the team's daily professionalism, integrity, patient-centered focus, and operational excellence."

Media contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

Co-Communications

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(914) 666-0066 x111

SOURCE Re:Cognition Health