Inc. Names Renova Technology, Inc. to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list had a median growth rate of 89 percent.

NORCROSS, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Renova Technology, Inc. has been ranked No. 156 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"On the heels of our 30th anniversary and a record-breaking year, being recognized on this list for the third consecutive year is nothing short of extraordinary. This is a reflection of the incredible team we've built, the clients who trust us, and the commitment of quality service that has defined Renova for three decades. We're just getting started."

— Louis Pine, CMO, Renova Technology, Inc.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 182 private companies had a median growth rate of 89 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,"

— Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director, Inc.

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company with over 30 years of proven success, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia. Renova delivers outsourced programs including PCB repair, rework, advanced exchange, forward and reverse logistics, configure-to-order, and professional services, trusted by industry leaders such as Flock Safety, Nanolumens, Wahoo Fitness, and IDIS Americas.

As a leader serving world-class manufacturers across the gaming, lottery, and other demanding industries, Renova brings deep expertise and a commitment to precision that sets it apart in the marketplace. The company's ability to scale high-quality repair and supply chain solutions for some of the most complex and regulated product environments reflects both its technical capabilities and its culture of operational excellence — qualities that have fueled its sustained growth year after year.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Renova Technology, Inc.