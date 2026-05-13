Renova Named Authorized U.S. Service Center for Out-of-Warranty Win Systems Products

NORCROSS, Ga., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology is proud to announce its designation as an Authorized Service Center for Win Systems, a global technology provider for the gaming and entertainment industry. This relationship brings dedicated U.S.-based RMA and repair support on out-of-warranty Win Systems products, giving North American customers faster turnaround, lower costs, and the confidence of factory-authorized service.

Renova Media

Win Systems has built a reputation for delivering modern and efficient solutions that optimize both the gaming experience and operational results for casino operators worldwide. As the company continues its expansion across North America, having a trusted, local service partner for out-of-warranty products ensures operators can minimize downtime and keep their floors running at peak performance. "Working with Renova alongside our internal facilities will significantly improve both cost and turnaround time for our customers as we scale across North America," said Raidel, Manager of Logistics at Win Systems.

"We are thrilled to be working with Win Systems," said Louis Pine, CMO of Renova Technology. "The gaming industry has taken notice of what Renova Technology brings to the table, and we are proud to support the most recognized names in the space."

Louis continues, "Seeing more industry leaders choose Renova as their trusted service partner is a testament to the work our team puts in every day, and this relationship with Win Systems is another exciting step forward for us."

Renova's certified technicians service Win Systems hardware to the specifications and quality standards set by the manufacturer, with full documentation and traceability on every repair so operators get their equipment back quickly and with complete confidence. Win Systems customers will continue to follow Win Systems' standard RMA (return merchandise authorization) process for in-warranty products.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a global provider of technology for the gaming and entertainment industry. The company specializes in casino and lottery systems and services, server-based gaming machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs). WIN offers a complete range of technological services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems.

About Renova

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company with over 30 years of proven success, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia. Renova delivers outsourced programs including PCB repair, rework, advanced exchange, forward and reverse logistics, configure-to-order, and professional services, trusted by industry leaders such as Flock Safety, Nanolumens, Wahoo Fitness, and IDIS Americas. Within gaming and lottery hardware systems, Renova supports many of the largest manufacturers across the industry.

SOURCE Renova Technology, Inc.