RENOVA TECHNOLOGY WINS MOST VALUABLE PROVIDER AWARD AT PARTNERSHIP GWINNETT'S 2026 MOVERS & MAKERS AWARDS

Kia Georgia CEO Stuart Countess headlines annual event honoring industry leaders across Gwinnett's advanced manufacturing and supply chain sectors, welcoming 250+ attendees.

NORCROSS, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology has been named the Most Valuable Provider at Partnership Gwinnett's annual Movers & Makers Awards, held May 1 at The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett. The event celebrated the companies and leaders driving innovation and growth across Gwinnett's advanced manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

The recognition highlights Renova Technology's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and the broader Gwinnett business community. The Most Valuable Provider Award honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding service, reliability, and impact within the advanced manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem.

"Proud to bring home this award for our team. We are grateful for the hard work our team does every day and for our clients who make it possible. We are a solution focused company and our relationships are truly partnerships."

— Louis Pine, Chief Marketing Officer, Renova Technology

This year's program featured keynote remarks from Stuart Countess, President and CEO of Kia Georgia. Countess leads all operational facets of Kia Georgia's West Point facility, which employs more than 3,200 team members and has the capacity to produce 350,000 vehicles annually. In his remarks, Countess shared insights on the importance of precision, workforce development, and continuous innovation in modern manufacturing.

In Gwinnett County, advanced manufacturing and supply chain management account for more than 10% of all industries, with more than 4,600 companies and nearly 100,000 employees contributing to the region's economic strength.

2026 MOVERS & MAKERS AWARD WINNERS

Most Valuable Provider Award – Renova Technology

Corporate Citizen Award – WEG Electric

Supply Chain Pioneer Award (Small Business) – Slip Robotics

Supply Chain Pioneer Award (Large Business) – Keurig Dr. Pepper

Manufacturer of the Year – Small Business: Thermacell Repellents

Manufacturer of the Year – Medium Business: Rehrig Pacific Co.

Manufacturer of the Year – Large Business: Ricoh Electronics, Inc.

"The companies we celebrate through the Movers & Makers Awards are not only driving economic growth, but they are also shaping the future of our target industries right here in Gwinnett," said Kevin Carmichael, Senior Vice President of Economic Development at Partnership Gwinnett. "From advanced manufacturing to supply chain innovation, these leaders are helping us compete on a global stage, and we are proud to champion their impact."

For more information about Partnership Gwinnett and its economic development initiatives, visit PartnershipGwinnett.com.

About Renova Technology

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company with over 30 years of proven success, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia. Renova delivers outsourced programs including PCB repair, rework, advanced exchange, forward and reverse logistics, configure-to-order, and professional services, trusted by industry leaders such as Flock Safety, Nanolumens, Wahoo Fitness, and IDIS Americas.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia.

SOURCE Renova Technology, Inc.