Inc. Names SENA Health to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

MULLICA HILL, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, revealed that SENA Health has been ranked No. 12 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"We are honored to be included on this list," said Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Founder and CEO of SENA Health. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the growing number of medical groups choosing a more practical, responsible approach to AI adoption in real-world operations."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area are available: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Earning a place on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing companies reflects SENA Health's strong momentum and the impact of its AI-powered Command Center on healthcare operations. SENA partners with healthcare organizations to modernize patient access by combining advanced AI with clinically trained human teams to support scheduling, intake, referrals, insurance verification, prior authorizations, and patient communications. The result is a more efficient operation, less administrative strain, and a better overall patient experience.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About SENA Health

SENA Health is an AI-enablement company helping medical practices improve patient access, reduce administrative overhead, and build more scalable care delivery models. Through its 24/7 Command Center, SENA combines intelligent automation with clinical expertise to streamline operations, strengthen coordination, and support high-quality patient care.

For more information, please contact SENA Health at 609-888-6039 or [email protected]

SOURCE SENA Health