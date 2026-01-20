Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Takes the Stage at American Dream for "New Year, New You" Wellness Experience

NEW JERSEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy will take over the stage at American Dream on Friday, January 30, as part of the destination's "New Year, New You" series, offering a day of interactive wellness experiences designed to help guests start the year strong.

From 12:00–8:00 PM at Court A, Spear's team of licensed physical therapists will lead guided movement and recovery experiences. The event is open to the public and invites guests to test their fitness, ask questions, receive brief movement screens or manual therapy, and take home complimentary Spear gear.

Throughout the day, the Spear stage will feature three interactive zones:

  • Fitness Challenges, including flexibility and plank tests, where participants can test their movement and win prizes
  • Chat with a Physical Therapist, offering brief movement screens, or answering injury-related questions
  • Gear & Giveaways, including a prize wheel and tote bags with Spear swag

"Spear's goal is to meet people where they are and make movement and wellness feel approachable," said Jeffrey Smith, PT, DPT, TPI Certified, the Clinical Director of Spear's American Dream location. "By partnering with American Dream on 'New Year, New You,' we're excited to help guests build momentum toward feeling stronger, moving better, and staying active all year long."

About Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Founded in 1999, Spear has grown from a single treatment room in Manhattan into one of the nation's most respected physical therapy practices. Known for combining exceptional clinical expertise with a five-star patient experience, Spear consistently sets the benchmark for outpatient care. With over 75 locations across the greater New York region, Spear remains committed to helping people get back to doing what they love through personalized, results-driven treatment.

Learn more at spearcenter.com.

