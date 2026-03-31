Inc. Names Thyme Care to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Revenue growth ranks Thyme Care in the Top 20 companies, driven by major national payer partnerships and $5 billion in oncology spend under management in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care today announced that it has been ranked No. 20 on the annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

The recognition reflects the sustained momentum of a business that has scaled rapidly while maintaining operational discipline. At the end of 2025, Thyme Care reached 85,000 members across major national and regional Medicare Advantage and commercial health plan partnerships, with its largest relationships doubling in size as early performance results exceeded savings guarantees. Central to that growth is a multidisciplinary care team of more than 500 social workers, oncology nurses, and clinical specialists, powered by a purpose-built technology and AI platform, working in close partnership with more than 1,400 oncologists nationwide to take full financial responsibility for individuals navigating active cancer treatment.

"Doing right by patients and building a disciplined, sustainable business are not tradeoffs, they should reinforce each other," said chief financial officer Jesse Waldron. "Our continued growth across new and existing payer partnerships means more people with cancer are getting timely,dedicated support. It's a clear signal that our model is working and built to scale."

The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list ranks privately held companies by percentage revenue growth over two years. Companies on this year's list had a median growth rate of 89 percent and collectively added more than 12,000 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region's economy between 2022 and 2024.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere — they innovated, adapted, and thrived."

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at inc.com/regionals/southeast.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based care enabler, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit https://www.thymecare.com/

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Thyme Care