Incase® Debuts Protective Reform Hardshell for 13-Inch MacBook Pro

The Reform Hardshell leverages the 3D dots motif found in Incase's classic hardshell designs, combined into two layers that work together to reduce impact force and deliver up to four feet of drop protection for the MacBook. The outer shell fuses a strong, scratch-resistant polycarbonate exterior with a shock-absorbing TPU inner border for maximum mobility and exceptional protection against drops and bumps along the way.

"The new Reform Hardshell raises protection to the next level for the consumer whose MacBook is an essential part of their everyday life," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "Whether used at home, work, school, on the go or out in public, the Reform Hardshell gives users the confidence to move freely while staying connected. Combined with long-lasting antimicrobial defense and a refined, slim design, the Reform Hardshell addresses consumer needs without compromising style."

The Incase Reform Hardshell for MacBook is driven by design to protect, incorporating advanced features such as:

Co-Mold Construction & Four Foot Drop Protection: Advanced, dual-layer, co-molded construction featuring a PC exterior shell and interior TPU bumper that provides increased device protection.

Advanced, dual-layer, co-molded construction featuring a PC exterior shell and interior TPU bumper that provides increased device protection. Antimicrobial Defense: Infused antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal defense.

Infused antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal defense. Strategically Positioned Air Vents: Device-matching cooling vents allow steady airflow to help keep the MacBook cool.

Device-matching cooling vents allow steady airflow to help keep the MacBook cool. Secure-Snap Closure Lock: Securely holds the case to the MacBook for worry-free use.

Securely holds the case to the MacBook for worry-free use. Rubberized Anti-Slip Feet: Provides a stable base that inhibits slippage on most surfaces and elevates the MacBook.

Pricing and Availability

The Incase Reform Hardshell for the 13-inch MacBook Pro is available now in Clear and Black for $79.95 (MSRP) at Incase.com and BestBuy.com.

About Incase:

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

SOURCE Incase

Related Links

https://incase.com/

