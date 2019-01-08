Incase Introduces ecoNEUE™ Collection Of Sustainable Protective MacBook & Travel Accessories

ecoNEUE is a biodegradable and compostable material that is created through sustainable and environmentally responsible raw material practices. As part of its development, ecoNEUE is produced in a hydroelectrically powered mill using the highest standard of clean water. The water used during the process of creating ecoNEUE is then reintroduced back into the environment in the same or better-than-sourced quality.

Beyond its impressive environmental attributes, ecoNEUE's material properties offer optimal qualities for mobile device protection and for preventing wear-and-tear. The durable, abrasion-resistant and lightweight material elements of ecoNEUE combined with Incase's expertise in design work together to deliver sustainable, streamlined and protective forms.

Slip Sleeve

Offered for 12" MacBook, 13" MacBook Air with Retina with USB-C, 13" MacBook Pro and 15" MacBook Pro with USB-C

Magnetic snap closure to keep MacBook securely in place

MSRP: $69.95 USD

ICON Sleeve

Offered for 12" MacBook, 13" MacBook Air with Retina with USB-C, 13" MacBook Pro and 15" MacBook Pro with USB-C

Features Incase's proprietary TENSAERLITE™ technology and a protective EVA bumper frame

Magnetic snap closure to keep MacBook securely in place

MSRP: $69.95 USD

Travel Organizers

Offered in Small, Medium and Large sizes

Features spacious main compartments for storing cables, chargers and essentials

MSRP: $29.95 – $39.95 USD

Designed to have a second life, ecoNEUE products will ship in plantable and compostable paper packaging to further eliminate waste. ecoNEUE and its second-life packaging are proudly Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified. FSC promotes environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the world's forests. Availability begins in Q2 2019 on Incase.com.

The Incase ecoNEUE collection is on display during the 2019 International CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center – South Hall 3, Booth #31568, January 8-11, 2019.

About Incase

Founded in 1997, Incase is brand driven by design.

We design solutions centered on protection and mobility to meet the evolving demands of today's creatives. Our heritage is deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform, and through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Incase. Providing a better experience through good design.

