Incase Launches All-New A.R.C. Collection: An Ecosystem of Sustainable Bags Providing Mobility and Protection for Today's Creatives

"The A.R.C. Collection is an intentional step forward for Incase, rooted in the brand's legacy of purpose-driven design focused on performance, simplicity and innovation, while representing everything we stand for today," says Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "We've incorporated essential protection, sustainability, design, and organizational features into each bag to provide today's creatives with the utility and versatility they need to navigate their surroundings, whether that takes them to the office or on the road."

Key features of the Incase A.R.C. Collection include:

Premium, Sustainable Materials & Trims

The Incase A.R.C. Collection is crafted using sustainable 900D X 1200D recycled polyester, with the main fabric incorporating an exterior durable water repellent coating to resist water and stains. Additionally, outer-most pockets made from 900D recycled polyester include an ultra-resilient PU coating to protect areas of high wear. YKK weather resistant and RC Zippers throughout the bags help keep vulnerable tech safe and ensures access to main compartments remains smooth and reliable. UTX hardware throughout reinforces the strength of the bags.

Comfortable Ortholite Impressions Foam

Eco-friendly, cooling Ortholite Impressions memory foam in the shoulder straps and back panels of the bags fight bacteria growth and enhance breathability for maximized comfort.

RFID-Blocking Material

Each bag's tech compartment integrates RFID-Bocking material that blocks any cellular, radio, and GPS transmission, thus shielding credit cards, passports, ID's and tech devices against digital theft.

Bacterial Growth Prevention

All webbing on the top and side handles, as well as in the interior 210D Nylon lining throughout the collection fights growth of bacteria, as well as unpleasant odors, discoloration, staining, and deterioration in the most prone areas.

Thoughtful Laptop Storage & Accessory Organization

Dedicated laptop compartments lined with performance padding protection and faux fur provides thoughtful storage for a laptop, larger valuables or can double as a document pocket. Multiple internal compartments and external pockets keep everyday tech essentials organized and protected on-the-go.

The A.R.C. Collection includes the following premium carry products:

Travel Pack – $229.95 MSRP

Sleek enough for business class travel, comfortable as a daily office go-to, and ready for a weekend trip, the Travel Pack is the ultimate tech and lifestyle crossover bag. A butterfly opening design allows for multiple compartments, while zippered mesh dividers and a dedicated shoe compartment ensure items stay neatly in place on-the-go. Additional Laptop, Tech, and Water Bottle pockets provide ultimate device protection and thoughtful organization.

Commuter Pack - $199.95 MSRP

The ultimate carry backpack to store everyday tech essentials through the daily commute. Refined organization in the Commuter Pack ensures items remain secure and accessible when stowed under a seat, in an overhead bin, or while working in a coffee shop.

Daypack - $129.95 MSRP

A versatile carry for today's creatives, the daypack effortlessly transitions from the set to the office then out for the weekend. Organize and access all tech and everyday essentials quickly using dedicated compartments and sleeves to seamlessly move from place to place.

Tech Tote - $79.95 MSRP

Designed for the on-the-go digital native, the multidimensional Tech Tote carries the items needed to mobilize and quickly access your most streamlined tech.

Availability

The Incase A.R.C. Collection in Black and Navy colorways is available globally at Incase.com.

About Incase:

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

