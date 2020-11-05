Inception Fertility Announces Appointment of Nicole R. Braley as Chief Marketing Officer

In her role as CMO for Inception, Braley will lead the organization's marketing and communications initiatives, highlighting its commitment to providing each patient with an individualized and specialized approach to fertility care. This includes promoting all of Inception's growing portfolio of companies, including The Prelude Network , the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility , clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank , one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl Fertility (Bundle), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program.

"The demand for fertility services continues to grow, and we are excited to welcome Nicole to the Inception family, where she will use her years of successful healthcare-related marketing experience to help us promote our best-in-class fertility care services and further solidify our leadership in the fertility space," says TJ Farnsworth, CEO and Founder of Inception. "We look forward to the contributions she will make and growing Inception's marketing platform so we can continue to highlight our services and commitment to helping each patient realize their dream of having a family."

Braley's healthcare marketing experience includes serving as a Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at Vision Source, of Essilor International, a global ophthalmic optics company that designs, manufactures and markets lenses to correct or protect eyesight. Through her leadership, Braley led double digit revenue growth and shifted market share by double digits from key competitors for Essilor in private practices. Prior to joining Inception, Braley was the Vice President of Marketing Americas for Wood Mackenzie, a global energy, chemicals, renewables, metals and mining research and consultancy group.

"Inception is more than a fertility company – it is an organization of families whose mission it is to guide fertility patients through one of the most emotional and exhaustive journeys by enhancing their experience through compassionate care and the latest science," says Braley. "I am excited and honored to be part of the Inception family and to do my part to help further their mission and values through marketing and communications outreach."

Based out of Inception's headquarters in Houston, Texas, Braley is a member of the Forbes Communication Council and a frequent guest on business podcasts and event panels. She is a graduate of Texas A&M, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications. She also holds a Master of Liberal Studies from Rice University in Houston.

ABOUT INCEPTION FERTILITY

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network , the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility , clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank , one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl Fertility (Bundle), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

