Inception Fertility Celebrates Patient Commitment, Advancing Research and the Future of Fertility Care at its 2026 Physician Summit

North America's largest provider of fertility services gathers to recognize breakthroughs, share expertise, and strengthen exceptional patient care

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception) celebrated advancements in reproductive medicine and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the patient experience at the 2026 Inception Physician Summit, held February 18-22, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

The annual Summit convenes clinical and business leaders from across Inception's expansive family of brands to share best practices, exchange resources, and strengthen each clinic's ability to deliver leading fertility care in its respective market. The event also celebrates the achievements of team members, particularly those that advance exceptional patient care. This year's Summit featured engaging discussions on reproductive medicine, emerging research, and innovative ways to further enhance patient experience.

Inception's brands include The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand.

The Summit was sponsored by leading technology and medical companies committed to furthering the fertility industry, including Organon, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, CooperSurgical, and LabCorp.

The Summit's signature event, the Patient Experience Awards, once again honored team members across Inception's clinical network, The Prelude Network, for their dedication to providing aspiring parents with compassionate, individualized care at the highest professional standard.

The winners of the 2026 Patient Experience Awards include:

"The 2026 Physician Summit marked another proud moment for Inception, bringing our community together to share ideas, celebrate achievements, and strengthen the connections that make our work so meaningful," said TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "The energy and collaboration throughout the event reflected our mission to advance reproductive medicine and elevate the patient experience, and I'm deeply grateful to everyone who joined us. I'd also like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our teams and clinics who were honored in our Patient Experience Awards."

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility ™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Inception Fertility