The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Fertility Foundation Announce the Launch of the Third Annual IVF Grant Program

The program, which has awarded more than $225,000 to help aspiring families access fertility care, kicks off during National Infertility Awareness Week

HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Fertility Foundation today announce the launch of their 2026 IVF Grant Program, which will award $15,000 grants to five individuals or couples in need of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to build their families.

Now in its third year, the program — which has awarded more than $225,000 to help aspiring parents access fertility care — aims to raise awareness of infertility, expand access to care, and support efforts to make fertility treatments more affordable.

Conceive Fertility Foundation (PRNewsfoto/The Wyatt Foundation)

The 2026 IVF Grant program kicks off on Monday, April 20, 2026 during National Infertility Awareness Week® (April 19-25, 2026). Those eligible for a grant can apply by visiting https://yourivfgrant.com/.

The Wyatt Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Inception Fertility, the largest provider of fertility services in North America and the parent company to The Prelude Network. The organization is dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood through assisted reproductive technology (ART). The Foundation was created by TJ Farnsworth, CEO of Inception Fertility, and his wife, Margaret Farnsworth, who conceived their first child, Wyatt, through IVF.

"In just three years, we've seen firsthand how these grants can change the trajectory of someone's life," said Margaret Farnsworth, Executive Director of The Wyatt Foundation.

"This partnership is about more than financial support—it's about showing up for people during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives and helping make the dream of a family feel possible again."

The Conceive Fertility Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Caden Lane, is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on supporting individuals impacted by infertility through education and financial assistance. Caden Lane CEO Katy Mimari launched the foundation following her own fertility journey and a desire to help others facing similar challenges. A portion of Caden Lane's proceeds supports the foundation's grant programs, with donations facilitated through ShoppingGives, a registered 501(c)(3) platform that ensures 100% of funds are directed to the Conceive Fertility Foundation.

"At its core, our partnership with The Wyatt Foundation and this grant program reflect our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to build a family, and that financial access shouldn't be a barrier treatment," said Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane and The Conceive Fertility Foundation. "We're proud to do our part to help aspiring families access quality reproductive services."

Each grant covers the approximate cost of one IVF cycle, excluding medications or additional services. Recipients may seek care at a clinic of their choosing, and those who pursue treatment within The Prelude Network will also receive a 10% discount on services, which can be applied toward medications or other costs.

The application period opens Monday, April 20, 2026, and runs through Monday, June 22, 2026. Eligible applicants must demonstrate financial need and provide a formal infertility diagnosis. Grant recipients will be announced on Monday, July 27, 2026.

To learn more or apply, visit https://yourivfgrant.com/.

About The Wyatt Foundation

The Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART) by reducing the financial barriers to IVF through scholarships awarded based on financial need and clinical factors determining potential success. The foundation has two main goals: to provide financial assistance to individuals and couples who cannot afford fertility treatments and to fund research in the field of infertility.

The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility and his wife Margaret who successfully conceived their first child through IVF. Upon the birth of their son Wyatt, TJ reflected back on his family's experience as patients. He realized that many aspiring parents were carrying the same emotional burden that he and his wife had—and that few fertility clinics took a holistic approach to consider the physical, psychological, financial and mental aspects of infertility. To learn more please visit: https://inceptionfertility.com/wyatt-foundation/.

About The Conceive Fertility Foundation

Founded by Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, The Conceive Fertility Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting individuals affected by infertility through education and grants. Despite insurance covering diagnostics, treatment costs are a significant financial burden and Conceive Fertility is a non-profit organization that exists to help couples who are struggling to conceive. A portion of sales from Caden Lane go to support the mission of The Conceive Fertility Foundation. To learn more please visit: https://conceivefertilityfoundation.com/.

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility ™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Inception Fertility