Inception Fertility Expands EMR Partnership with PracticeHwy

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest effort to enhance the patient experience, Inception Fertility (Inception), a family of comprehensive fertility practices and companies, announces today it has expanded its strategic partnership with PracticeHwy's electronic medical record (EMR) system, eIVF. The EMR system will be available to every practice within the Inception family of fertility providers nationwide including The Prelude Network (Prelude) and Pathways Fertility (Pathways). Prelude is the clinic network of Inception and is the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in the country. Pathways provides couples and individuals the chance to build their families through affordable care backed by the latest technologies in assisted reproductive medicine.

The partnership delivers on Inception's mission to better streamline fertility care and combine it with its approach to provide compassionate, individualized fertility treatment that utilizes the latest science. "As the nation's largest provider of fertility services, we are excited to expand our collaboration with eIVF and continue our efforts in strengthening how we streamline patient care," says TJ Farnsworth, CEO and Founder of Inception. "By providing enhanced interoperability throughout the entire Prelude Network and Pathways Fertility, we elevate our commitment to delivering best-in-class standards in patient outcomes and experience."

In addition to Prelude and Pathways, Inception's growing network of national organizations includes MyEggBank , one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl Fertility (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling company.

"We are excited to leverage the experience, strength, and national reach of our Inception partnership as we continue to enhance eIVF's suite of offerings," says Jawid Rahimi, Chief Executive Officer at PracticeHwy. "With over 50% of cycles in the US managed on eIVF, we have the most evolved capabilities in the market and are proud to offer Inception practices a solution to maximize operational efficiency and patient care."

A pioneer in the fertility industry, eIVF has been utilized in over one million cycles at practices throughout the world and continues to trailblaze a path of innovation. Its robust approach to practice management includes streamlined scheduling tools, an intelligent fertility-based billing platform that drives financial outcomes as well as the patient experience, and the most comprehensive Embryology and Andrology solution available. This platform also offers revolutionary lab management and electronic witnessing system, and its powerful research portal provides 24/7 access to built-in strategic KPI reports to drive better results.

For Inception, it was crucial to find a partner that would be able to support their continued trajectory of growth. "With an ever-growing enterprise, it is important to not only find a partner to handle the needs of our 70 providers, but to also provide scalability as we continue to grow the Inception network," says Farnsworth.

About PracticeHwy

PracticeHwy is an international leader in healthcare software that serves approximately 130 practices and clinics worldwide. In 2002, they launched eIVF, one of the first electronic medical record (EMR) platforms focused on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) practices. Since then, eIVF has been utilized on over a million cycles. Known for its pursuit of excellence in the fertility industry, PracticeHwy.com has seen trajectory growth throughout the years by continuously developing new software solutions that support all aspects of a fertility clinic's operations. http://www.eivf.org

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network , the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility , clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank , one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl Fertility (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

