Inception Fertility Launches MySpermBank, Expanding Access to Donor Sperm Services Nationwide

New platform simplifies the process of finding and selecting sperm donors, supporting individuals and couples on their path to parenthood

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility, a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services across North America, today announced the launch of its newest wholly-owned subsidiary, MySpermBank, a digital-first platform designed to make the process of finding and selecting sperm donors more accessible, transparent, and patient-centered. The launch expands Inception's portfolio of fertility-focused brands across the U.S. and Canada and complements its donor services, including MyEggBank, North America's largest and most diverse donor egg bank network.

MySpermBank is backed by North America's leading fertility specialists – including reproductive endocrinologists, geneticists, and laboratory scientists – within The Prelude Network, the largest network of fertility clinics and providers in North America. The platform delivers a streamlined, user-friendly experience for individuals and families to search for, learn about, and select sperm donors, featuring detailed donor profiles, robust educational resources, and an intuitive interface designed to support informed decision-making. By combining advanced technology with deep clinical expertise, MySpermBank reduces complexity and expands access to third-party reproduction.

Built to the highest standards of safety and quality, MySpermBank's state-of-the-art laboratory facilities utilize the latest cryopreservation and storage techniques to ensure optimal sperm integrity. Its donor screening and selection process – developed in collaboration with leading fertility experts – is among the most rigorous in North America, with fewer than 1% of applicants qualifying. These measures ensure access to the healthiest and most thoroughly vetted donor sperm available.

Demand for donor services continues to rise as more individuals and couples turn to reproductive technology to build their families—including those navigating male-factor infertility, which accounts for roughly half of all infertility cases worldwide, as well as LGBTQ+ aspiring parents and single women pursuing solo parenthood.

"Our focus has always been to address the unmet needs across the fertility landscape, especially as we continue to expand our family of brands at Inception," said TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "MySpermBank was designed to bring clarity to a complex process, connecting patients with high-quality donor options and the educational resources they need to ensure they feel comfortable and confident as they pursue parenthood. This is another important step in our mission to make fertility care more accessible, integrated, and patient-centric."

MySpermBank complements Inception's existing portfolio of fertility services, offering a seamless connection point for patients who may require donor sperm as part of their treatment journey. By integrating this service within its broader ecosystem, Inception continues to streamline the patient experience and provide comprehensive solutions under one umbrella.

In recognition of Men's Health Month in June, The Prelude Network is hosting a webinar on male-factor infertility on Wednesday, June 3rd from 8-9pm ET. Hosted by entrepreneur, influencer, and fitness expert, Brian Mazza , featuring Dr. Daniel Shapiro of Reproductive Biology Associates and Dr. Ali Domar, Chief Compassion Officer at Inception Fertility, the session will address common misconceptions, explore treatment options—including sperm donation—and highlight how solutions like MySpermBank are expanding pathways to parenthood. Those interested in joining can register here: Male Factor Infertility: Causes, Care, and Conversations.

To learn more, please visit MySpermBank.co.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About MySpermBank

MySpermBank, part of The Prelude Network®, connects intended parents with rigorously screened sperm donors to help you build your family. Browse our diverse donor catalog, explore detailed donor profiles with genetic screening, and choose from IUI, ICI, and IVF vial options. Whether you're a solo parent by choice, part of an LGBTQ+ family, or navigating infertility, our team provides compassionate support and comprehensive education resources throughout your donor sperm journey. Start your path to parenthood today.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility ™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, from diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Inception Fertility