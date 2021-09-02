Inception Fertility Receives Two Viddy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Video Marketing

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility (Inception), the largest provider of fertility clinics and services in the United States, announces today that it is the recipient of two of the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) 2021 Viddy Awards. The awards were given in recognition of the fertility leader's Prelude to a Life Exceptional and This is Who We Are video campaigns, which earned Gold Awards in the Broadcast and Non-Broadcast categories, respectively.

Prelude to a Life Exceptional highlights The Prelude Network (Prelude), Inception's national network of fertility clinics, and the growing need for more reproductive endocrinologists and infertility (REI) specialists in the field. The poignant video showcases Inception physicians and their inspirational work of helping patients create families, while maintaining a strong work-life balance that includes time with family, friends and focusing on their own health and well-being. The first video in this series was launched in the summer of 2021.

This is Who We Are features the brand repositioning of MyEggBank (MEB), also part of the Inception family of brands and the largest donor egg bank in North America with over 150 participating fertility clinics. The campaign's video showcases MEB's forward-thinking and innovative approach to donor services and care, including MEB's state-of-the-art technology and medical expertise to help patients achieve optimal pregnancy outcomes. The award also recognizes MEB's newly rebranded website that features content for aspiring parents, donors and participating clinics.

"In 2021, Inception's family of brands has launched several aggressive marketing campaigns in an effort to lead the conversation around pressing industry topics, including the growing the demand for more reproductive specialists and recognizing there are many ways to build a family, like donor services," says Nicole Braley, Chief Marketing Officer for Inception. "These efforts have not only highlighted our industry leadership, but excitedly, the creativity behind them have earned us recognition among one of the most prestigious international marketing associations."

One of the most coveted awards in the video industry that recognizes outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills, the Viddy Awards is administered and judged by the AMCP. This international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production and freelance professionals who have entered AMCP programs. Its Advisory Board oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards of excellence. This year's program included over 2,500 international entries, including the United States, Canada and other countries.

"As a national leader in fertility care, Inception recognizes the importance of delivering important messages to aspiring patients and the medical community in an impactful way, and we are excited and honored to be recognized by the AMCP for our marketing efforts," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

