Incline Announces Sale of ARMStrong Receivable Management

Incline Equity Partners

10 Oct, 2023, 10:12 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of ARMStrong Receivable Management ("ARMStrong" or the "Company"), a leading provider of commercial accounts receivable management and related insurance services. Incline partnered with the Company in June 2019.

Based in Itasca, IL, ARMStrong offers commercial accounts receivable management services and complementary offerings, including premium audit and first party receivables management, subrogation and third-party deductible identification and recovery. The Company leverages a proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that integrates with client systems to deliver high quality, effective and innovative solutions to a diverse set of customers nationwide.

"With Incline's partnership, we strategically repositioned the business which allowed us to realize exceptional growth," said Mike Baldwin, CEO of ARMStrong. "We completed and integrated nine acquisitions, meaningfully expanding our service offerings, customer base and end markets served."

"By concentrating on M&A and alignment of sales efforts across our entire range of services, we significantly accelerated revenue growth through accessing previously untapped markets," said Leon Rubinov, Senior Partner at Incline. "To sustain that level of growth, we also invested in back-end systems and key senior hires. We are proud to have supported the talented team at ARMStrong."

