Incline Announces Sale of ASP Global

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the sale of ASP Global ("ASP" or the "Company"). ASP develops, sources and distributes consumable medical products for healthcare providers and distributors.

Based in Atlanta, GA, ASP leverages its global sourcing network to provide high quality products that are customized to meet the specific needs of health systems, labs, GPOs and distributors. The Company's capabilities give customers control over the design and functionality of their products, helping them meet patient experience goals in a cost-effective manner.

"We are proud that ASP has more than doubled revenue since our investment in January 2020," said Tom Ritchie, Partner at Incline. "Together, we strengthened the commercial team, driving organic growth through new hospital system wins and increasing wallet share with existing customers."

"Our partnership with Incline has allowed us to complete four acquisitions, adding new product categories and expanding the breadth of the existing portfolio," said Doug Shaver, CEO and President of ASP Global. "Our team has enjoyed the dynamic partnership with Incline, which has positioned us for continued growth."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

SOURCE Incline Equity Partners