Incline Announces Sale of Foundation Source

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Foundation Source (the "Company"), a leading provider of comprehensive back office functions and services for private foundations. Incline partnered with the Company in January of 2020.

Foundation Source leverages proprietary software and consultative expertise to manage thousands of foundations nationwide. Based in Fairfield, CT, the Company's outsourced solutions include foundation creation, administration, compliance monitoring, tax and legal assistance, philanthropic advisory and online management.

"We are proud that our partnership with Foundation Source facilitated its rapid growth and transition to a fully tech-enabled organization," said Joe Choorapuzha, Partner at Incline. "Our investment in technology optimized operations by automating internal processes and streamlining customer onboarding. It also helped launch the Company's first SaaS product, Impactfully. We are confident in the talented team at Foundation Source and look forward to their continued success."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm investing in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

