Incline Announces Sale of Unified Power

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the sale of Unified Power ("Unified" or the "Company"), an independent provider of maintenance and repair services for uninterruptible power supply ("UPS") systems and backup power generators.

Based in Terrell, TX, Unified provides OEM-agnostic services to customer facilities nationally across the data center, telecom, healthcare and other mission-critical end markets. The Company's power solutions include routine and preventative maintenance, testing and inspection, repair, replacement and equipment sales for UPS systems and backup power generators.

"We are proud that our partnership with Paul and the Unified team has driven significant growth in the business," said John Morley, Partner at Incline. "Through key organic initiatives and seven completed acquisitions, the Company broadened its geographic footprint, skilled technician base and service offerings, including the addition of generator services."

"Incline was instrumental in transforming our operational structure from a centralized to regionalized model, improving efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction," said Paul Belliveau, CEO of Unified Power. "By empowering our regional leaders, supported by our executive team and back-office operations, we have become even more effective at providing reliable solutions to these critical power systems. We are grateful for our partnership with the Incline team in building such an exceptional organization."

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

