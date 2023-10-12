Incline Closes Fund VI with More than $1.9 Billion in Commitments, Surpassing Target

News provided by

Incline Equity Partners

12 Oct, 2023, 08:11 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Incline Equity Partners VI, L.P. (together with parallel vehicles, the "Fund" or "Fund VI"). Fund VI closed with more than $1.9 billion of aggregate capital commitments, significantly surpassing its initial fundraising target. Included in Fund VI's capital is participation by the Incline partners and employees of more than $120 million, representing a GP commitment of over 6%.

Continue Reading
Incline is pleased to announce the successful closing of Incline Equity Partners VI, L.P.
Incline is pleased to announce the successful closing of Incline Equity Partners VI, L.P.

The Fund will continue Incline's strategy of investing in Durable Businesses with Multiple Ways to Win™ across the value-added distribution, business services and specialized light manufacturing sectors. With the inclusion of Fund VI, Incline has raised almost $6 billion in total capital and will continue to advance its proven and differentiated strategy of investing in the middle market and leveraging dedicated deal teams and a comprehensive suite of shared resources.

"We are grateful for the strong show of global support from both our existing and new limited partners, especially given the challenging economic and fundraising backdrop," said Jack Glover, Managing Partner at Incline. "Over the course of 23 years, Incline has established a consistent track record of driving value and delivering returns for our investors, portfolio companies and employees. Fund VI, Incline's largest fund to date, is a testament to the success of our exceptionally talented team and disciplined approach to strategy and execution."

In the last year, Incline has added seven new platforms to its portfolio, driven several meaningful realizations and further expanded its New York presence with a new office to accommodate its growing team.

SOURCE Incline Equity Partners

Also from this source

Incline Announces Sale of ARMStrong Receivable Management

Incline Announces Sale of ARMStrong Receivable Management

Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of ARMStrong Receivable Management...
Incline Announces Sale of Foundation Source

Incline Announces Sale of Foundation Source

Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Foundation Source (the "Company"), a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.