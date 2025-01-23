Incline Closes Oversubscribed Ascent II Fund at $500 Million

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Incline Ascent Fund II, L.P. ("Ascent II" or "the Fund"). Ascent II was heavily oversubscribed and closed with approximately $500 million committed capital, significantly surpassing its initial fundraising target. Included in Ascent II's capital is meaningful participation by the Incline partners and employees.

Ascent II complements Incline's flagship and extension funds, bolstering the firm's strategy to invest in Durable Businesses with Multiple Ways to Win® across services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing. The Fund follows the successful raise of Incline Equity Partners VI, L.P. which closed with more than $1.9 billion of aggregate capital commitments in 2023. Each Incline fund leverages dedicated investment teams and an extensive suite of shared resources, allowing for the firm to invest across a broad size range of investments from $25 million to $750 million in enterprise values.

"The exceptional demand for Ascent II further reinforces the continuation of our strategy to partner with growing middle market companies," said Jack Glover, Managing Partner. "We exceeded our fundraising goal due in large part to the strong support from our longtime investor base and want to thank them for their continued confidence in our approach. We remain committed to driving value for our investors, companies and employees."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

