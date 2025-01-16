Incline Invests in Mostardi Platt

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in Mostardi Platt (the "Company"), a provider of environmental air testing and compliance services.

Headquartered in Elmhurst, IL, Mostardi Platt delivers a full suite of environmental consulting solutions, including air emissions source testing, emissions monitoring, compliance management and assessment services. The Company addresses the demands of North American utility, cement and other industrial and manufacturing customers driven by strict environmental regulations.

"For almost 50 years, the Mostardi Platt team has been delivering critical recurring and specialized environmental services for clients navigating evolving and complex regulatory requirements," said Michael Antonelli, Managing Director at Incline. "We look forward to supporting their vision for growth by expanding the Company's capabilities and geographic reach."

"We are excited to find a partner that shares our vision for exceptional, technical solutions to our clients," said Bob Platt, Co-Founder of Mostardi Platt. "Incline's partnership will help us to bolster our operations through investments in technology and infrastructure, ultimately supporting our high-quality service standards as we continue our growth."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

