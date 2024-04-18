Incline Partners with VMG Health

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its partnership with VMG Health ("VMG" or the "Company"), a full-service healthcare compliance, strategy and advisory firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, VMG provides valuation, advisory, compliance and financial due diligence services exclusively to the healthcare industry. The Company addresses the complex and recurring demands of highly regulated customers including hospital systems, physician groups and ambulatory surgery centers. VMG management and employees will maintain a significant ownership stake in the business.

"For over 30 years, we have remained focused on delivering reliable, comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Greg Koonsman, Founder and CEO of VMG. "By partnering with Incline, we can expand our service offerings to meet our clients' evolving needs and cultivate new customer relationships through improved go-to-market strategies."

"VMG's strong reputation is built on delivering an extensive portfolio of mission-critical services across a diverse customer base," said Leon Rubinov, Senior Partner at Incline. "We are excited to work with Greg and team to further expand the Company's service lines and software products both organically and through accelerated M&A."

