Incline Partners with W.S. Connelly

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its partnership with W.S. Connelly ("WSC" or the "Company"), a value-added distributor of consumable agronomics products for lawn care, landscape, erosion control and golf applications.

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, WSC supplies plant protection, seeds, fertilizers and erosion control solutions direct to turf, horticulture and landscape professionals as well as general contractors. The Company differentiates itself through availability of extensive, high-quality inventory, rapid fulfillment capabilities and a technical sales force that provides tailored recommendations to customers.

"We are excited to leverage Incline's experience growing businesses in the Green industry," said Patrick Connelly, CEO. Post this

"We are excited to leverage Incline's experience growing businesses in the Green industry," said Patrick Connelly, CEO of WSC. "This partnership will allow us to further broaden our consumable product lines and accelerate development of innovative proprietary brands that meet the evolving needs of our loyal customer base."

"Over the last 70 years, WSC and the Connelly family have built a strong brand name in a highly fragmented market, positioning the Company as a consolidator of choice," said Evan Weinstein, Partner at Incline. "We plan to increase existing market density and expand into new geographies through both strategic M&A and greenfield openings."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm investing in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

SOURCE Incline Equity Partners