Inclusive Research Starts Locally: Improving Trial Readiness Through Community‑Based Models, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how community-rooted research models reduce patient burden, improve access and strengthen participation across diverse populations. The featured speakers will share proven strategies for implementing localized engagement approaches, including community‑site networks, mobile visits and culturally aligned partnerships. Attendees will gain insight into lessons learned from the Reflections Collective on building ethical community partnerships, elevating lived experience and driving sustainable impact. Attendees will also gain strategic considerations for sponsors and research leaders adopting community‑based methodologies across therapeutic areas.

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research is evolving, driven by a growing recognition that meaningful community engagement is essential for equitable, efficient trials and strong study outcomes. Today's leading organizations are shifting from transactional site activation models to relationship‑based approaches rooted in trust, representation and deep local presence. This webinar explores how inclusive research can be advanced through community partnership models that improve access, build trust and support stronger enrollment and retention.

Drawing from real-world implementation of community-rooted research models, the featured speakers will discuss lessons learned from deploying localized engagement strategies, including mobile research units, community-site networks and culturally aligned partnerships. They'll highlight how these approaches strengthen participation by reducing patient burden, creating pathways for historically underrepresented communities and aligning study designs with the lived realities of the populations they aim to serve.

The conversation will also spotlight emerging frameworks, such as Reflections Collective, that bring together sponsors and partners to drive conversation and change in research around lived patient experiences, ethical community partnerships and sustainable impact. Speakers will examine the tangible outcomes these models produce: improved enrollment, stronger retention and better patient engagement. They will also address the strategic considerations sponsors and research leaders must evaluate when integrating community‑based methodologies across therapeutic areas.

Beyond operational insights, the discussion will explore the broader industry shift toward inclusive innovation: how cross-sector collaboration, patient-informed development practices and intentional engagement can reshape the future of clinical research. Attendees will walk away with both a strategic perspective and actionable guidance for strengthening community trust, expanding access and advancing health equity through locally activated research.

Register for this webinar to learn how inclusive research can be strengthened through community partnership models.

Join Dr. Lovie Negrin, APRN, FPN, AGACNP, CEO, Randomize Now; Jeff Huntsman, Chief Commercial Officer, EmVenio Clinical Research; and Victoria DiBiaso, Vice President, Global Head Patient Informed Development & Health Value Translation, Sanofi, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Inclusive Research Starts Locally: Improving Trial Readiness Through Community‑Based Models.

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