InComm Healthcare Supports UK HealthCare's Food as Health Program with OTC Healthy Foods Card Technology

Innovative collaboration leverages InComm Healthcare's OTC Network® technology to empower nutrition-based care and expand access to healthy foods for Kentuckians

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Healthcare, a division of InComm Payments and leading provider of supplemental benefit payment solutions, is partnering with UK HealthCare to combat food insecurity by providing Kentuckians with benefit funds to purchase healthy foods. The collaboration supports the UK HealthCare's Food as Health Program, a transformative initiative aimed at improving health outcomes for Kentuckians facing food insecurity and chronic conditions.

InComm Healthcare supports UK Healthcare's Food as Health Program with OTC Health Foods Card Technology.

Through this collaboration, InComm Healthcare is providing transactional infrastructure via its OTC Network® restricted-spend healthy foods cards, which allow eligible participants to purchase nutritious food items at participating retailers. These cards are branded to participating health plans and preloaded with funds that can only be used for approved items such as fresh produce, whole grains and other nutrient-dense foods.

"This collaboration reflects the power of payments technology to support health equity," said Joe Donato, SVP and GM of InComm Healthcare. "By enabling secure, targeted transactions for healthy food purchases, we're helping healthcare payers and providers operationalize nutrition-based care in a way that's scalable, measurable and impactful."

UK Healthcare is working directly with healthcare payers — including Aetna, Passport, UnitedHealthcare, Bluegrass Care Clinic and Golisano Children's at UK — to deliver this program to members who are managing chronic conditions such as diabetes or facing food insecurity. These payers are leveraging InComm Healthcare's wellness card infrastructure to distribute benefits in a secure, scalable and user-friendly way.

The "food as medicine" initiative is part of a growing movement to integrate nutrition into healthcare delivery. With nearly 70% of the U.S. food supply composed of ultra-processed foods and millions of Americans living in food deserts, the need for innovative solutions is urgent. Programs like this one demonstrate how academic institutions, healthcare organizations and technology providers can work together to reimagine care delivery and improve population health.

By integrating InComm Healthcare's flexible payments technology into the UK HealthCare's Food framework, this initiative empowers individuals to make healthier choices, reduces barriers to nutritious food access and supports long-term behavior change.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 1,200+ health and wellness plans and reaching 10 million cardholders. The proprietary OTC Network currently consists of more than 77,000 retailer locations. With both online and mail-order options, members experience the convenience they expect. InComm's Dual Network Benefit Card™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits and incentives by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card, including OTC products, healthy foods, wellness incentives, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Health plans can leverage the Dual Network Benefit Card to close care gaps by utilizing wellness rewards for members. InComm Benefits, a new division serving the employer market, elevates employee benefits in the area of Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) services. InComm Benefits' unique HSA and FSA solutions simplify expense management and encourage user engagement to drive higher adoption rates and satisfaction. Learn more at www.InCommHealthcare.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

‍Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

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Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

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SOURCE InComm Payments