InComm Payments and SKUx Partner to Provide Innovative Digital Payment Solutions for Humanitarian Aid and Other Emerging Markets

ATLANTA and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InComm Payments and SKUx ("SKUx") jointly announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize digital payment distribution. By combining real-time, item-level controls with blockchain-backed transparency, the collaboration will streamline financial aid delivery, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail promotions, and empower next-gen emerging payment solutions.

By leveraging each company's unique patented capabilities, the partnership is poised to rapidly advance the opportunity for a diverse set of organizations to distribute real-time, branded digital payments with precision controls at the item level, ensuring donated or promoted funds are spent at the right time and for the right purpose. The offering will be jointly powered by InComm Payments' market-leading retail network in partnership with SKUx's blockchain payment distribution platform and emerging SKUPay® retail network and integrations into leading point-of-sale systems.

"InComm Payments is excited to partner with SKUx to provide the ecosystem with the trusted financial tools and support they need to provide access to financial aid and recovery," said Dave Etling, SVP and GM, InComm Payments. "InComm Payments' commitment to continuous innovation to support our clients with cutting-edge technology solutions is perfectly aligned with SKUx's platform approach. We look forward to success together."

"SKUx is honored to partner with a market leader like InComm Payments to accelerate our mission of item-level, blockchain payments," said Bobby Tinsley, CEO and Co-founder at SKUx. "As we look towards the future of payments and value distribution, we are strategically positioned with InComm Payments to create meaningful impact for the disaster industry and merchants as well as unforgettable payment experiences for our partners."

As the devolution of Federal roles, responsibilities, and resources continues, states and cities will be tasked with allocating and organizing alternative funds to fill the gap. Today's announcement will further accelerate immediate responsive and long-term efficiency at a critical time when budgets, resources and planning are in transition. Both InComm Payments and SKUx are members of Payments As A Lifeline, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit committed to driving financial resilience across the U.S. From a merchant future proofing perspective, SKUx's enterprise blockchain integrations ensure immutable proof of funds, can enable instant settlement and open incremental access to the stablecoin and emerging payments ecosystem, which resulted in a staggering $27.6 trillion in stablecoin payments in 2024. 1

InComm Payments and SKUx will deliver a joint keynote address alongside Payments As A Lifeline at the upcoming Disasters Expo USA event on March 4 and 5, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. You can register at https://disasterexpomiami.com/.

1 TSG Payments. September 11, 2025. Stablecoins Are Quietly Reshaping the Future of Payments-Is Your Business Ready?

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About SKUx

SKUx provides a purpose-driven network that combines easy mobile wallet delivery with granular transaction controls. Their platform allows brands to bypass legacy coupon systems and replace them with secure, digital payments that can be restricted by merchant category, location and all the way down to the SKU-level. This item-level precision helps eliminate fraud and waste while providing brands with 360-degree visibility into how funds are used in real-time. For more information, visit skux.io.

Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments