InComm Payments Selects BillingPlatform for its Proven Ability to Handle Complex Billing Scenarios and Large Volume of Transactions

Global leader in payment technology solutions seeks secure, flexible billing solution to support diverse and growing business across retail, healthcare, transportation and other industries

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, has selected BillingPlatform as its enterprise billing solution. InComm Payments chose BillingPlatform for its flexible data model, modern and intuitive interface and the ability for non-technical users to configure the system to support the unique billing needs of InComm Payments' diverse and growing business.

InComm Payments, which is headquartered in Atlanta and has a presence in more than 30 countries, delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, tolling and transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. The company has more than 525,000 points of distribution, 420 global patents and 1,000 global brand partners.

"As an industry leader and technology innovator, we have a clear vision for enabling the future of payments across a range of industries and use cases – a future that we realized also needed a more modern and automated billing system to power it after reviewing our accounting and business processes," said Dean Thompson, Senior Director, Financial Information Systems at InComm Payments. "After researching multiple market options, BillingPlatform stood out as the ideal solution for InComm Payments based on its easy-to-use interface, scalability and ability to handle our complex pricing and billing requirements."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Continuous innovation and creativity have been the hallmark of InComm Payments' success for the past three decades," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "With our industry-leading, cloud-based platform approach, along with our ability to handle sophisticated usage-based data and high transaction volumes, we are excited to partner with InComm Payments on the next stage of their digital transformation."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform having announced that MGI Research positioned BillingPlatform's Automated Revenue Management solution as a Market Leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

