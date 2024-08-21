ResMed Selects BillingPlatform to Automate Subscription Billing

Global leader in respiratory medical solutions looks to eliminate manual processes and consolidate on a modern revenue lifecycle management platform for future growth

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that ResMed , a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative medical products for the treatment and management of respiratory disorders, with a focus on sleep-disordered breathing, has selected BillingPlatform to automate its billing and subscription management, eliminating manual processes and reducing the risk of revenue leakage.

Founded in 1989, ResMed is leading the way in cloud-connected medical devices that transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. ResMed's comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. With more than 24M cloud connectable device in the market and more than 7.8M subscribed users, ResMed is committed to building and supporting technology that helps people live healthier, happier lives. The company is applying this digital health expertise more broadly through the SaaS business, offering comprehensive software platforms that support healthcare providers in settings outside of the hospital.

ResMed was facing challenges with multi-step, manual processes of its legacy billing solution. The company was looking for a solution to automate the billing and invoicing of its usage-based subscriptions and associated revenue recognition processes. BillingPlatform emerged as the only solution on the market that met all of these needs and offered the flexibility and out-of-the-box integrations to 3rd party enterprise systems to accelerate time to value and reduce operational complexity.

"As our subscription offerings expand with new products, technologies and solutions, manual processing has become a real operational challenge for scaling our growth," said Yona Capobianco, Global Process Owner, O2C at ResMed. "Our goal is to be able to meet our rapidly growing global billing needs as we continue to expand beyond medical devices into software and services. We chose BillingPlatform because they have the modern, flexible, feature-rich platform to help us achieve that.”

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"With more than 900 million people worldwide impacted by sleep apnea, ResMed is leading the way in medical device innovation that delivers life-changing benefits to the market. Offering fully integrated solutions with personal digital insights to allow end users to personalize their experience makes ResMed a true differentiator in the market," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "As ResMed looks to streamline its subscription management offerings, we are excited to partner with them as they expand offerings to better serve their growing customer base.”

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

