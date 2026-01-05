Increase awareness around the truck with the innovative dēzl DualView camera system from Garmin

Purpose-built HD camera setup provides a live view down each side of the rig, blind-spot monitoring and automatic incident recording

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the innovative dēzl™ DualView, a rugged two-camera system that keeps over-the-road drivers aware of their surroundings by providing a clear, live view down each side of their truck. Once installed, video from the camera system is viewable in-cab on a paired tablet, dēzl OTR navigator or compatible RV navigator, allowing users to monitor blind spots and receive alerts for merging traffic. Drivers can also operate their vehicle with peace of mind, knowing that any detected incident on the road will automatically be recorded in 1080p HD video and saved on a microSD™ memory card1.

"In keeping with our focus of simplifying life for professional truck drivers, the dēzl DualView is a purpose-built solution that promotes increased driver awareness when behind the wheel. Not only does it give drivers more confidence when changing lanes or backing up but also having video proof of events can be invaluable for protecting their driving reputation." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Ready for the road

Use the dual-camera system to have a live camera view down each side of the truck and increase overall awareness around the vehicle; viewable in-cab on a driver's paired tablet, dēzl OTR truck navigator or compatible RV navigator.

and increase overall awareness around the vehicle; viewable in-cab on a driver's paired tablet, dēzl OTR truck navigator or compatible RV navigator. Gain confidence when blindside backing by having a clear line of sight behind the truck cab and/or trailer.

by having a clear line of sight behind the truck cab and/or trailer. Receive visual alerts when traffic moves into the truck's blind spots and for merging vehicles .

when traffic moves and . Automatically capture and save video clips of incidents in 1080 HD on a microSD video card 1 .

in 1080 HD on a microSD video card . View and share saved videos with the purchase of a Vault plan and an active Wi-Fi ® connection. Video clips are continuously stored and can be shared from the Garmin Drive ™ mobile app. Without a Vault plan, videos can be stored on a microSD card 1 .

with the purchase of a Vault plan and an active Wi-Fi connection. Video clips are continuously stored and can be shared from the Garmin Drive mobile app. Without a Vault plan, videos can be stored on a microSD card . Rugged, weather-resistant cameras are IPX7-rated and designed to withstand the elements, including sunlight, rain, fuels, chemicals, pressure washers and more.

and designed to withstand the elements, including sunlight, rain, fuels, chemicals, pressure washers and more. Simple, sleek, flush-mount installation secures the cameras to the side mirrors or another flat surface on the truck.

secures the cameras to the side mirrors or another flat surface on the truck. When connected to a dēzl OTR navigator, use voice commands2 to control camera views. Saved videos will also show location, speed, date and incident time overlays.

Available to purchase on www.garmin.com on Jan. 8, 2026, the Garmin dēzl DualView includes two camera modules, a transmitter box and mounting hardware, and has a suggested retail price of $999.99. Visit garmin.com/dēzl to learn more.

1Recording requires a memory card, not included. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of this camera device.

2Voice commands are available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Danish, Dutch and Swedish.

